‘Who Sees This?’: Trump’s Cozy Off-Duty Moment Feels Innocent Until One Jolly Detail Has Fans Saying He Looks Like ‘Santa’s Cousin’

Months after Nike quarter-zips became a quiet status staple, Donald Trump stepped onto the golf course in his own version, blending leisure with a nod to the trend cycle.

As tensions simmer across the country, the president continues carving out time on the green — and the optics that come with it serve him no good. The president’s wardrobe may be on trend, but the internet rarely misses a chance to turn a casual outing into a viral moment his team didn’t see coming.

A seemingly harmless, Santa-coded moment quickly turned into another reminder that with Donald Trump, even holiday imagery rarely stays innocent for long. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

That backdrop returned when a video of Trump began circulating online following the Super Bowl.

In the short clip, the senior citizen is seated casually, wearing a red sweater with blue trim, a white shirt visible at the collar. His ginger-blond hair is neatly styled as he appears to be sitting, super jolly and content, scrolling on his phone or posting to social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok, includes text reading, “Trump crashing out after Bad Bunny’s halftime show,” before flashing a Truth Social post criticizing the performance.

Bad Bunny — Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — appeared as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer in Santa Clara, California, prompting a response from Trump afterward.

Trump was seen scrolling through his phone in the clip, presumably drafting his late-night rant blasting Bad Bunny and the NFL.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social hours later. “It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.”

As the video spread across platforms, the focus began to shift as many noticed Trump was out of his usual suit and tie and noticeably relaxed. Some of those observers proceeded to label him with nicknames to go with this look.

“He’s difficult to recognize out of his suit,” one person posted on X. Another commentator joked, “Looks like Santa’s cousin.” A few more who weren’t sure what they were looking at, piled on, “Just let out the biggest laugh bc what is THAT?”

Others seemed more concerned with what Trump was doing on his phone, wondering, “Maybe he’s texting his wife! Nah!”

A harsher response read, “He doesn’t look like how he used to look… like his aging is sped up? Is it just me who sees this?”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is… pic.twitter.com/Ev5Y1cVDyn — kouji 🇯🇵 (@yoyonofukuoka) February 9, 2026

The Santa references tapped into a familiar thread for 47. Holiday imagery has surfaced repeatedly around Trump, sometimes deliberately.

In 2025, during their first Christmas after returning to the White House as the first family, the two spent Christmas Eve tracking Santa’s journey around the globe, with Trump occasionally slipping MAGA rhetoric between updates on the reindeers’ pit stops.

Earlier in December, the White House shared an AI-generated holiday video showing Trump seated in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace, holding a scroll labeled “Santa’s Naughty List,” with cookies and milk nearby.

The scene appears cozy until the scroll is revealed.

Written beneath the heading “Naughty List” are the words “Criminal illegal aliens,” followed by the names of people deported by ICE and their alleged crimes. The same president who jokes about putting his citizens on the naughty list is the same one who protested against the “Safaera” chart-topper taking the stage during the Super Bowl’s halftime.

Some saw the TikTok gag for what it actually is … the president chilling in what looks like another golf lounge about to crash out over things not going his way. This tapped into another narrative that seems to follow Trump. He is not as focused on the job as he is on other things.

“Why is our tax dollars paying for his vacation time in the MAL Golf Club?” another commenter asked.

Together, the moments form a pattern. What started as a standard golfing shirt somehow morphed into a Kris Kringle-style quarter-zip faceoff. Whether the president resembles Santa isn’t the issue. What many people are reacting to is this: given the volume of public nastiness he’s directed at the artist, why wouldn’t they believe the video captured his favorite pastime — being nasty online?

The Trumps have a strange relationship with the Christmas holiday. Year after year, both Donald and Melania make headlines because of the Yuletide season. Strangely, months after December, the holiday is being connected back to at least one of them, and it’s not because anyone is spreading good cheer.