‘You Lying’: Uncle Luke Denied Being the Mystery Voice In Leaked Audio About a Trump Party, Then Fans Pulled Up the Real Story He Thought Was Buried

Rapper Uncle Luke doesn’t want his raunchy past dredged up in the “Epstein Administration” scandals. Still, the 2 Live Crew frontman is at the center of a social media deep-dive into his forgotten admissions about partying.

The Luke Records music executive is the latest celebrity caught in the Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein files web. Uncle Luke is not mentioned in the released documents, but an unearthed audio clip has prompted many to revisit his involvement with the embattled president.

Former 2 Live Crew member Uncle Luke pushes back at wild theories following leaked audio about a Trump party. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Trump has vehemently denied being involved in the late financier’ss nefarious activities, but his misconduct with women makes his claim hard to believe. In the audio clip, a man who sounds a lot like Luke shared his tale about partying with the Republican.

“A lot of these women ain’t of age. So when you got a whole bunch of these women running around — whether you know if they of age or not — it’s a lot of things going on… some women look too young,” he says, adding, “Yeah, it was a lot of sex going on.” The shindig was reportedly for one of Trump’s Miss USA pageants.

Luke hit back at the viral post that roped him into Trump’s alleged wrongdoings. He first declared, “That’s NOT my voice on this tweet.” He also admitted to spending time at Trump’s members-only club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I was invited to Mar-a-Lago by Donald Trump many years ago, along with Mike Tyson and Eddie Murphy. He gave us a tour of the place. I did not see any drugs. I did not see any underage women. I left early because I had another engagement,” the “Pop That P—sy” artist wrote.

First of all, that’s NOT my voice on this tweet.



Second, I voted for Kamala Harris.



Third, I’ve said this before — I was invited to Mar-a-Lago by @realDonaldTrump many years ago along with Mike Tyson and Eddie Murphy. He gave us a tour of the place. I did not see any drugs. I… https://t.co/tdslGeV3HV — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) February 13, 2026

Still, people explored the trove of public remarks about his wild partying days despite Luke advising them to “move on.” What was uncovered was video of Luke’s 2016 appearance on the “Make it Plain” radio show with host Rev. Mark Thompson.

The rapper detailed his experience at the aforementioned Mar-a-Lago gathering in the recording.

Luke claimed he left the party early because there were “a lot of things going… things that I don’t care to engage in… I think I was there for every bit of 45 minutes before I realized the different things that was going on, and I was like, ‘OK, it’s time for me to go.’”

The ’90s hip-hop star refused to “kiss and tell,” instead opting to share that “every time you open up a door it was something else going on that I didn’t really care to be a part of… I wasn’t clear whether or not they were adults.” And then listeners heard the viral soundbite in full context, which debunked his claim that it was not his voice.

One person insisted, “Na you got some explaining to do. Lol what was happening at Donald Trump Mansion that made you not want to participate?”

A second individual asked, “Nah, Luke that was definitely you on that phone. So were you lying, or are you scared to admit it now?” A third person perceived Uncle Luke’s story as confirmation about some longstanding rumors about Trump.

The comment read, “Y’all are focused on the wrong thing. Uncle Luke just confirmed what’s in the Epstein files. He was over Miss TEEN USA pageants!!! He’s a pedophile, & I’m glad Luke had enough sense to get outta there! That’s how u do it!!”

Uncle Luke defended the hangout by asserting that, at that time, Trump was “a cool dude” who had “beautiful people hanging around him.” He also confessed that he does not like “this version of Trump,” denied ever seeing underage girls at the party, and doubled down on his story being the truth.