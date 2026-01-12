‘I Want That Shirt’: Kimmel Sparks Applause and Backlash for Unleashing Brutal Message to Trump After Deadly ICE Shooting

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has once again slammed President Donald Trump on his late-night show.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” used his monologue to call out the Trump-led Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency for a tragic shooting in Minneapolis.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel blasted Trump for ICE fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis. (Photos: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images)



Kimmel, 58, took the stage on his ABC program to respond to the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, the mother of three children, who was shot inside her vehicle during an ICE operation in the Minnesota city. The masked immigration agent claimed he acted in self-defense.

After the fatal incident made international news, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned ICE’s action with a speech loaded with expletives. Kimmel backed up Frey, 44, by borrowing from the College of William and Mary graduate’s fiery response for his own takedown of Trump, 79.

“I have a message for ICE. To ICE, get the f–k out of Minneapolis,” Frey said at a news conference covering the shooting, which caused commendation from right-leaning pundits and activists.

Kimmel then used Frey’s viral quote to present new merchandise mocking Trump and ICE. His opening segment on Wednesday’s episode of “Live!” included him holding a shirt featuring the profanity-filled phrase.

“That is a shirt I want to see,” the Emmy Award winner told his applauding audience in response to a clip of Frey laying into ICE in front of the world. Kimmel then added, “To Ice, get the f–k out of Minneapolis. Get the f–k out of all of these cities.”

Like with what Frey had to say about the contentious situation, the internet went crazy over Kimmel embracing the call for ICE to “get the f–k out” of the City of Lakes. Many social media users stood behind the sentiment of demanding that Trump remove federal forces from urban American areas.

“Now I want that shirt,” wrote one Kimmel supporter on Instagram. Frey got some love on the platform, too, when one person commented, “This mayor is the GOAT. Let’s make this [t-shirt] to sell.”

Kimmel’s explosive statements about ICE left some viewers stunned that he was allowed to be so abrasive toward ICE and the Republican president. For instance, a commenter posted, “I am shocked they’re still letting him speak his mind on TV.”

An X user praised the veteran voice actor with a reply that read, “Love that Kimmel uses his platform for real issues.” However, MAGA followers were quick to defend ICE while calling Kimmel a “beta male” and an “idiot.”

One individual on the app expressed understandable concern about Kimmel possibly facing serious consequences by tweeting, “Jimmy, you just got back on the air, what are you doing?”

Kimmel may have to worry about more than just mean tweets. His ongoing public feud with Trump escalated to the point that the most powerful person on the planet called for “Live!” to be canceled.

In September 2025, Kimmel angered right-wing fans of conservative activist Charlie Kirk when he commented on air about the late podcaster’s passing from gun violence. The ABC network temporarily suspended “Live!” following the remarks before lifting the suspension days later.

Since returning to TV, Kimmel has not slowed down his comical attacks against Trump and his top advisors, which include Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the Cabinet leader who directly oversees ICE.

“They have better quality cabinets at IKEA. And they were all at the table today. They all showed up to really get in there and make sure the president’s colonoscopy didn’t miss anything,” Kimmel joked about Trump’s in-house sycophants on a December 2025 edition of “Live!”

Kimmel’s plainspoken message to ICE will surely rile up more animosity directed at him from Trump loyalists while serving as a rallying cry for people on the other side of the political aisle who want to see the current administration’s power reined in.