‘That Was a Good One’: Ice-T’s Blsitering Trump Post Reads Like a Mic Drop — and the Internet Is Eating It Up

Ice-T has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump since the president’s first term, and he wasn’t the only one.

The rapper-turned-actor, like many people, was shocked when a reality star was re-elected on Nov. 5, 2024, primarily because of his manipulative tactics, his obvious insatiable desire for power, and the constant comparisons to unsavory people.

He unleashed a brutal criticism of the president in a viral social media post just days after the presidential election, leaving many people questioning, ‘What did Ice-T say?”

An old Ice-T tweet comparing Donald Trump to Lucifer resurfaces. (Photos: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Colors” artist compared Trump to Satan mere days after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, issuing a tweet that was shared more than 17,000 times.

“I can’t believe people are comparing Trump to Satan,” wrote Ice-T. “Yes, he’s evil, but he’s certainly not as evil as Trump.” The tweet resurfaced on Threads on Feb. 11 with the caption, “‘Do you agree with Ice-T?”

Fans of the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star got riled up, as they posted comments like, “Yes I agree,” and “Brilliant way of putting it Ice-T!!!”

The jokes rolled right of the tongue from there as one person wrote, “Satan was an angel. Trump never ever could claim that.” Another said, “Heaven doesn’t want him, Hell is afraid he’ll take over.”

Yet and still come were in shock that Ice-T would take aim at someone known for trolling those who speak against him as one social meida user exclaimed, “Don’t believe he said it.”

Another user brought up Trump’s old friend, the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Following the Department of Justice’s shocking release of files tied to the disgraced financier’s alleged crimes and scandal. Before his death in 2019, Epstein wrote in an email that Trump was “evil beyond belief, mad.”

“He’s spot on! Even EPSTEIN said that,” wrote one person who made the reference.

“Love you Ice-T and that was a good one,” another chimed in.

The “New Jack Hustler” artist also shared his opinion about Trump during a 2025 interview with “AllHipHop.”

“Trump, to me, has shown many, many ways how much of a piece of s—t he is,” he said. “I don’t think, I think he likes Black people when it’s to his advantage. He’s an opportunist. Me being a criminal, I know a con artist when I see one.”

The “6 in the Morning” artist also changed the lyrics to his controversial song “Cop Killer” with his metal band, Body Count, during a January concert. Ice-T changed the lyrics to “ICE Killer” after ICE agents in Minneapolis killed a young mother, Renee Good. Weeks later, Border Patrol agents in the city killed a young nurse named Alex Pretti.

Ice-T is unafraid to express his opinions and take a stand, as demonstrated in a heated exchange with a school teacher and Trump supporter. She criticized him for marrying a white woman and for his celebration of Black History Month. In response, he defended his 20-plus-year marriage to Coco Austin and addressed her disrespectfully.