‘Right On, Billie!!’: Billie Eilish Uses MLK Award to Deliver a Brutal Trump Warning Critics Have Been Afraid to Say Out Loud

Over the years, Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has repeatedly criticized Donald Trump and his administration, and has urged Americans to openly condemn his presidency, calling out what she has described as threats to basic civil rights.

Given her long, very public record of speaking about power, politics, and responsibility, the “Birds of a Feather” singer didn’t soften her message at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Instead, she bluntly told the audience, “Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about.”

Billie Eilish used the MLK Jr. awards stage to continue openly bashing the Trump administration and rejecting political neutrality. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

More recently, in October 2025, Eilish pushed the message further by challenging wealthy technocrats— including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, the richest man in the world — about hoarding their wealth before offering an $11.5 million donation from her tour proceeds to charities supporting environmental and hunger-fighting causes.

The pop star used another hot-mic moment to cautiously test the political waters at the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Awards last weekend in Atlanta, GA, where she accepted the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award.

In her reflective acceptance speech, Eilish questioned whether she even deserved the honor, explaining that being celebrated for environmental justice felt unsettling given the current state of the country.

She said, “We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered,” before stating, “Our civil rights are being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet and people’s health, access to food and healthcare becoming a privilege for the wealthy, instead of a basic human right for all Americans.”

Eilish then outlined what she described as a country growing less safe under Trump’s reign.

“It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities are not a priority for this administration, and it’s really hard to celebrate when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets,” the singer-songwriter continued.

When TMZ posted, one social media user cheered, “Right on, Billie!! You ROCK!!” as another stated, “How brave. How bold.”

Variety magazine followers on Instagram also weighed in.

“Billie said no lie in her speech. She’s been very vocal about this,” one wrote. Another stated, “What she said. Keep saying it, Billie, and louder.”

One person asked her, “What neighborhood you live in? Don’t you have armed security?” Another countered, “She’s actually got a point on this. Ice is out of f—ing control.”

Outcry over the death of Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis this month, has continued to ripple across the U.S., drawing sharp criticism from artists and activists, including Eilish.

After the 37-year-old was fatally shot, Eilish used Instagram to condemn the agency, sharing posts that labeled ICE a “federally funded and supported terrorist group” and highlighting reported deaths in ICE custody. She also states the organization splits kids from their parents, urged Americans to contact members of Congress, push for ICE to be defunded, and demand that the officer involved be arrested and charged.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security forcefully rejected Eilish’s claims.

According to Yahoo! News, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, “Parents are asked if they want to be removed from their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates.”

She then added that “garbage rhetoric from people like Billie Eilish” has caused law enforcement officers to be attacked while on duty.

Comments like this don’t seem to deter her. Her activism carries into her music, resonating with people who feel silenced by unjust systems. By the time she reached the MLK Jr. awards stage, the message was set: Billie Eilish didn’t come to be polite or neutral—she came to speak plainly and unapologetically, always.