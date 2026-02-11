‘My God’: Trump Avoids Cross-Country Travel, Opts for Mar-a-Lago Instead — Now Leaked Footage of Him Getting Too Touchy With Party Guest Sparks Uproar

President Donald Trump avoided traveling to California for Super Bowl LX over the weekend, instead heading to Florida to watch the NFL championship game from his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

While back in the Sunshine State, Trump also showed up at a private event at his Mar-a-Lago property a day earlier, where he had a cheeky exchange with a woman who was not his wife.

Donald Trump was filmed getting touchy-feely with a Mar-a-Lago party guest. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Why Do You Have to Touch Everything’: Trump Accused of Inappropriate Behavior Toward VP’s Wife as He Looks Her Up and Down and Rubs Her Back In Shocking Video

The 79-year-old Republican had a brief exchange when he popped in for Maureen Fier’s 60th birthday party hosted at his party. It’s unclear how he and the woman are connected, but judging from their body language, both looked comfortable.

At one point, Trump was seen touching her back and her waist with his right hand after waving to others in the room who were capturing the moment on their cellphones with his left hand. His hand then looked like he swiped the side of her chest, which was alarming to most viewers.

Footage of their encounter between the president and the Mar-a-Lago patron landed on Threads and X on Feb 10. In particular, some social media users were fixated on Trump’s touchy-feely approach

“Look at how he puts his hands on her,” one person on Threads stated about Trump. A second poster on the platform pointed out, “My god after everything in those disgusting files and this she is still smiles at this sicko!”

Plus, someone on X speculated, “Handsy Trump giving her the creeps.” Another poster added, “Eww how he touches her and she is backing away?” Another person noticed that the hand placement was a little too close. “Looks like a little side boob action.”

Trump at Mar-a-Lago with a guest this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oStWPrNuBJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 10, 2026

Additionally, a video, presumably from inside Fier’s Mar-a-Lago celebration, spread across the internet. The nontraditional entertainment for the evening gave a glimpse into the minds of the Palm Beach elite.

A female dancer with a silver disco ball on her head gyrated on a secluded stage decorated with streamers. As a DJ played disco tunes by KC & The Sunshine Band and Donna Summer, partygoers wearing white boas and waving giant white feathers took over the dance floor.

“What kind of freak stuff is this? Not normal by any measure,” one X poster tweeted in reaction to a montage of clips from the purple-lit function held at Trump’s southern residence.

“It will never [cease] blowing my mind that people trip over themselves to pay money to rub elbows with others that have zero taste at Mar-a-Lago just to feel better than the peasants,” read another tweet.

Another party at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. This one had women wearing disco ball masks while they danced on platforms for the entertainment of Trump’s guests. pic.twitter.com/mKUgC19Fe8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 10, 2026

Partying at Mar-a-Lago did not come across to many commenters watching from a distance as a must-have experience. For instance, one critic expressed, “That place is absolutely cringe.”

“The tackiness abounds. What a hellscape it is,” an unimpressed observer posted about the decor of Trump’s members-only hangout.

Despite the social media scrutiny, Trump popping into the get-together likely made Fier’s night, considering the top two pinned posts on her Instagram page are snapshots with the president from 2024 and 2025, respectively.

However, that love for the polarizing billionaire businessman-turned-political figure is not a universal feeling among all Americans at the moment, especially in the wake of nationwide scandals like the Epstein files and fatal ICE raids.

According to reports, Trump decided to skip this year’s Super Bowl out of fear that he could get booed by the Santa Clara, California crowd. In place of facing that possible rejection, the MAGA leader hosted a Super Bowl party at his International Golf Club that included appearances by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who shamelessly uploaded a picture with the president from the night.

Trump faced accusations of being a hypocrite when video from his Super Bowl party showed that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was playing on big screens in the club rather than streaming Kid Rock’s pre-taped Turning Point USA halftime show.

Before the game, Trump made it clear he was not a fan of Bad Bunny by slamming the NFL for selecting the Spanish-speaking rapper to headline the highly sought-after gig. While he could have watched his longtime supporter, Kid Rock, struggle through his performance, the president tuned in to see the Puerto Rico native display his heritage to the world.