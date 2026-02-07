‘Needs to Hang in the White House’: Trump’s Obama Clip Sets Off a Firestorm as Fans Dig Up a Real Photo So Damaging Even Karoline Leavitt Can’t Defend

Donald Trump has got a lot of nerve talking about someone’s looks for a man who is often compared to an orange, an orangutan, or a burnt sweet potato.

In the wake of a disturbing social media post by a senior citizen who disgracefully likened Michelle and Barack Obama to apes, fans have dug up unflattering images of the president, advising him to take a hard look in the mirror before speaking about the appearance of others.

It’s a bold reminder that sometimes, self-reflection is desperately needed—before accusing others of being monstrous.

Supporters of Michelle and Barack Obama rip into Donald Trump after his offensive post comparing them to animals. (Photos by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images)

‘So Jealous of Him!’: Trump Is Thrown Off by a Reporter’s Question, Then Turns the Heat on Barack Obama in a Way That Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

Trump’s offensive and racially charged post, along with his tendency to discuss Barack even when he isn’t present, forces fans to believe jealousy theories. It has everyone, including supporters and fellow Republicans, putting him on blast.

“Trump calling a former first family apes is peak hypocrisy. It’s time, America. The world is watching,” one person replied to an unflattering image of him circulating on Threads.

The photo captures him mid-interview with his mouth slightly open and his scraggly hair sticking out, a freeze-frame critics said made his own insult boomerang instantly.

A few people who had the same idea decided to fix the image by removing the Obamas and adding a blonde-haired Trump as a character in the “Planet of the Apes” movie, writing, “Fixed it.” Another person said, “This needs to hang in the White House.”

Trump deleted the post hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a poor explanation for it. From there, social media users flipped the jokes back on him, sharing unflattering photos of the president.

One image, taken earlier this year, shows Trump at the Ford Plant in Michigan, and the public claimed he looks worse than the employees who worked long hours.

The perimeter of the 79-year-old’s face had a natural-appearing pale but peach hue, whereas the area below his eyebrows and just above the collar of his dress shirt was dark, distracting, and as messy as Trump’s behavior during the public outing.

“Well, if he doesn’t look like a Howler monkey I don’t know who does!!!” said one person.

The cover-up lacquered onto his face was compared to wood varnish, dirt, and human waste. But in Trump’s eyes, he looked every bit healthy and presidential.

While speaking about the boom his administration has given the car manufacturing industry, he bragged, “They’ve never seen anything like it; in all of the years that they’ve been in business, they’ve never seen what’s happening now.”

Critics quite literally said the same about the elected official’s appearance. “Extra crispy color applied today. Nobody has ever seen anything like it in all the years that makeup has existed. Nobody knows face makeup better than him,” an IG Threads user mockingly remarked.

The stomach-turning sight provoked an X user to tweet, “I honestly don’t know how anyone can actually even look at him. He looks like an absolutely freak. Inside AND out. The really unbelievable part is he thinks he looks hot, a stud.” Another comment read, “OMG! Cannot stop laughing.”

Several others were baffled by his appearance, even going as far as to assume Trump’s makeup artist intentionally neglected parts of his face. But a social media user shut down that narrative.

They wrote, “He does it himself. He even missed his entire forehead. Just more evidence he is in decline.”

Reports dating back to 2019 allege that Trump handles his daily grooming needs, including the application of a Swiss brand of concealer and a pressed powder.

Why doesn’t someone who loves Donald Trump tell him how absolutely ridiculous he looks with all that bronzer — reportedly Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland — slathered all over his face? pic.twitter.com/kYc8EgUpq0 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 12, 2024

A few people suggested that the unconventional makeup look could have been a failed attempt to hide blemishes. “He likely has a mild skin condition that he is embarrassed by,” reads a tweet.

Trump recently bragged about his latest beauty blunder after getting makeup on his shirt from a woman who is not his wife. While campaigning in Iowa on Jan. 27, he told a tall tale about encountering a woman who had nothing but tears for the president doing a so-called “good job.”

“One woman was fantastic—she grabbed me and put her head right here,” Trump said, touching his chest, “and her tears were pouring all over my beautiful suit.”

“I figured I’d better check it out, and there was a lot of makeup all over. I said, ‘What the hell am I going to do? I guess get myself in trouble.’” Trump said he told the woman, “Don’t cry, be happy.”

The former reality star’s joke was an indirect reference to first lady Melania amid rumors of his struggle to share the spotlight following buzz over her self-titled documentary.