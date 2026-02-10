‘Dumba—’: Trump Smiles and Gives a Thumbs-Up as He’s Cussed Out in Another Language — Completely Unaware

Donald Trump has a secure border of delusion safeguarding his ego, but that may change when he notices the latest reason critics are laughing at him online.

By now, it’s well-known that the 79-year-old president lives for the roar of supporters and people calling out his name — but what is becoming more apparent is his inability to discern between praise and mockery.

President Donald Trump got chumped after applause turned into locals hurling insults at him in another language he couldn’t understand. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Being booed at sporting events has become commonplace for the twice-impeached commander in chief during his second term. However, hatred for the political leader has been a hallmark for Trump since he first landed in office in 2017. And, unfortunately for him, there aren’t enough Cabinet members to redact the proof of the long-standing disapproval.

As America reckons with Trump’s brazen invasion into major cities, a video of him gloating over his incomplete border wall has resurfaced. In 2024, the showman was happy to boast that his popularity was soaring through the roof, and that included support from people seeking entry into the U.S.

The president was touring the border along the Rio Grande with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott when he noticed a group of people gathered on the other side. Flanked by ICE border patrol, security, and others, Trump felt comfortable enough to wave and smile at the migrants. A man can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Trump, Trump.”

“They like Trump, can you believe it? They love me, governor,” he quipped, looking back at the camera. However, in a recirculated social media clip, a second man is heard angrily yelling, “Chingas tu madre!”

The explicit soundbite, which translates to “f—k your mother,” is not present in videos published by the media. It’s unclear whether the footage was edited at Trump’s expense or not, but it is irrelevant to those who enjoy the non-Spanish-speaking president being completely unaware of the insult being thrown at him.

“He’s so clueless about things going on around him,” said one viewer. A second person summed up the reality TV boss in a single word: “Dumbass.” A third heckler remarked, “I aspire to be this delusional.”

TRUMP: “We have the strongest border in the history of our country. We have the best crime numbers we have ever had — going back to the year 1900.” pic.twitter.com/fff29coOec — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 5, 2026

A fourth person didn’t resist trolling Trump when they wrote, “Bad Bunny knows what that means.” The Puerto Rican superstar struck a nerve with “President Agent Orange” and his base when Bad Bunny was selected as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer.

Trump not only whined about the entertainment choice but also boycotted attending the NFL’s end-of-season game. Not one to be left out, Trump insisted on ranting about the show being “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER!”

He also expressed frustration over the music sensation’s Spanish-language catalog of music, exclaiming, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying.” MAGA and Trump flunkies were provided an alternative show produced by Turning Point USA featuring Kid Rock.

The person mentioned in Epstein’s files (Donald Trump) reacted to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. #SuperBowl



But nobody asked him anything. pic.twitter.com/7u78oEBtC8 — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026

The pre-recorded set peaked at around 6 million concurrent views, whereas the Super Bowl pulled in hundreds of millions.