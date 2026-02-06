‘Beyond Absurd’: Trump Ends the Night With a Bizarre Whipped-Cream Video, Leaving Critics Scrambling for Meaning

Donald Trump has built a reputation for spewing toxicity online by sharing offensive memes and social media posts about Democrats, former presidents, or any leader from another country.

Meanwhile, his latest late-night spree left observers wondering whether the president of the United States is going off the deep end or something worse.

President Donald Trump shares a weird dog video as part of a good night message to his followers. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

‘WTF Does That Mean’: Donald Trump Sparks Fury on Fox After Patting ‘Good’ Black Reporter ‘Like a Dog’; the Moment Took a Turn When Viewers Zoomed In

The Trump account reposting a video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as AI-generated monkeys rocked the political world. After White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially defended the offensive imagery, the clip was later deleted.

On Feb. 5, the president inexplicably reposted a random TikTok video to his Truth Social page, showing an unknown person putting whipped cream into a glass on a kitchen counter to entice their pet to weirdly slide into the room.

The text over the 14-second recording reads, “Watch my dog appear out of NOWHERE when I pour some whipped cream.”

Trump, 79, also shared a screenshot of a separate caption that was placed above the TikTok video that read, “Good Night Patriot Friends.” The message seemed to serve as his evening farewell to his 11.7 million followers on his platform. However, the MAGA leader’s strange post spread to other apps.

Left-leaning journalist Taylor Lorenz recorded the dog-focused post and uploaded it to X, adding her own caption that questioned his mental state. “Let’s check in on what the President of the United States of America is posting on Truth Social.”

Other X users then followed Lorenz’s lead by asking questions about the state of Trump’s mental health. For instance, someone asked, “Do you think he even knows he’s the president all of the time? I think his brain is melting.”

A second poster declared, “His brain is applesauce, man.” Often maligned former President Joe Biden got some vindication when a fan dragged Trump by tweeting, “Worse than anything Biden ever did or said btw, regarding his mental state.”

Let’s check in on what the President of the United States of America is posting on Truth social pic.twitter.com/ANFiQ8x0YP — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) February 6, 2026

“It is beyond absurd to contemplate that we’ve had back-to-back [80-year-old] presidents losing their minds on the job. This is the best we got?” added another critic of the last two commanders-in-chief to occupy the White House.

Biden, 83, dropped out of the 2024 presidential campaign amid intense pressure that the former vice president was not healthy enough to return to the White House for a second term. Since taking office in 2025, Trump has been constantly scrutinized over his fitness as he approaches 80 in June.

In reaction to Trump’s TikTok video, another commenter joked, “He doesn’t even like dogs. He really must be avoiding his homework assignment.” Rumors have circulated for years that Trump is not fond of man’s best friend, unlike the estimated 65 million American households that own at least one dog.

Trump became the first U.S. president not to have a pet in the White House since William McKinley was inaugurated in 1897. The ex-reality television star explained why he chose not to have a four-legged friend throughout his first term in office from 2017-2021.

A video posted on President Trump’s Truth Social account portrays former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. pic.twitter.com/B6TLnB2Vqm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2026

“I wouldn’t mind having one, honestly, but I don’t have any time,” Trump told an exuberant MAGA crowd during a 2019 rally in El Paso, Texas. “How would I look walking a dog on the White House lawn?”

He resumed, “I don’t feel good. Feels a little phony, phony to me. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, you should get a dog.’ Why? ‘It’s good politically.’ I say, ‘That’s not the relationship I have with my people.’”

While the whipped cream and dog video was a strange but lighthearted way to communicate to his supporters, Trump seems to be familiar with their behavior.

Back in September, Trump appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where he sat next to co-host Lawrence Jones, on the couch, and lightly patted the libertarian on the knee. The brief moment completely shifted Jones’ expression, as he went from happy and smiling to humiliated that someone would pet him like a dog on national television.