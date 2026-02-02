‘Unbelievable!’: Trump Goes Off the Rails, Tries to Drag a Staffer On Camera Into Backing Dubious Evidence for His Next Power Move — and She Refuses to Play Along

President Donald Trump has spent much of his second term circling the same old grievances, replaying perceived betrayals and settling scores that never seem to satisfy him.

Last week, that simmering obsession burst into the open on camera, as Trump’s familiar complaints curdled into something more volatile — a sprawling accusation aimed squarely at former President Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

US President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026. (Photo by ANNABELLE GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

What Trump appeared to expect was a clean confirmation of the grievance he’s been replaying since 2020 — a moment where years of insisting the election was stolen would finally be validated out loud. What followed didn’t cement that claim; it quietly exposed how badly he still needed someone else to say it for him.

At a recorded Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, Jan. 29, Trump surprisingly urged his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, to verify evidence of 2020 election fraud, but Gabbard, for her part, refused to play ball.

Trump claims he’s found so-called “burn bags” to prove he won 2020, despite numerous investigations and court rulings, including by the Supreme Court, that found the 2020 presidential elections were free and fair with no sign of fraud or election rigging.

But that has never stopped Trump from continuing to spread falsehoods and misinformation about the election.

“And you’ve also found many bags of information. I think they call them burn bags,” Trump slyly intimated to Gabbard.

“They’re supposed to be burned, and they didn’t get burned, having to do with how corrupt the 2020 election was, and when will that all come out?” he pressed Gabbard.

“Ah, Mr. President, I will be the first to brief you once we have that information collected,” Gabbard pushed back while simultaneously trying to appease a man whom opponents have called insanely obsessed with his loss, like a rabid dog with a bone, refusing to gracefully let it go.

Gabbard did throw him a bone while not eagerly confirming what was found in the bags merely hours after the raid.

“But you’re right,” she acquiesced.

“It’s, it’s we are finding documents literally tucked away in the back of safes and random offices in these bags and in other areas, which again, speaks to the intent of those who are trying to hide the truth from the American people,” she said agreeably, without giving him what he was looking for and offering no proof.

She went on to nonsensically claim that a group of insiders was “trying to cover up the politicization” of Trump’s spectacular loss and that they’ve “caused really immeasurable harm to the American people and to our country” without listing any facts to back up the accusations.

Online, critics were flabbergasted at the obvious logic gaps.

Threads user Pam Mccoy was furious, “He is TELLING her what he expects to hear from her. There will never be an independent, fair, anything from these corrupt people sitting around this table. EVER. They will doctor, manipulate, and manufacture ‘evidence’.

And another proclaimed, “The CIA rigged the election but left evidence? Riiight.” Yet, another mocked, “Burn bags six years later… LMAO Republicans are so gullible.”

“You f***ers are unbelievable! Where’s the Epstein files,” one viewer said bluntly.

“Trump is certifiably insane, but everyone else is either also insane or willfully complicit in the presence of the entire country while knowing better, all in pursuit of power, which may be even more sinister,” another added.

The day before his cabinet meeting, Trump sent the FBI into Fulton County, Georgia to seize 2020 election ballots, according to ABC News.

And, lo and behold, who do you think was spotted lurking around the county’s Elections Hub and Operations Center during the raid?

None other than Gabbard. America’s top intelligence official that should be focused on foreign threats.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Mark Warner says the FBI raid on Fulton County “stinks,” and the facts back him up.



– The Atlanta FBI field chief suddenly quit or was fired.

– The search warrant was signed by a U.S. attorney from Missouri, not Georgia, highly irregular.

– Tulsi Gabbard was… pic.twitter.com/gZXgMj1k00 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 29, 2026

As if taking an early victory lap, Trump unleashed on his platform, Truth Social.

The President whined again about the so-called Russiagate scandal from the 2016 election, where there was legitimate concern over foreign interference when he beat former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton. But it was Obama he had in his crosshairs.

Trump reposted a false claim that falsely claimed that Gabbard has released “HUNDREDS OF BOMBSHELL RUSSIAGATE DOCUMENTS” and insisted without any offered evidence that Obama personally ordered the CIA to manufacture false intelligence on Trump. He accused Obama of a “coup attempt” and demanded “ARREST OBAMA NOW.”

Later that night, Trump really lost it, wildly posting “that Italian military satellites had been used to hack into U.S. voting machines to flip votes from Trump to Joe Biden,” ABC reported.

“China reportedly coordinated the whole operation,” he continued. “The CIA oversaw it, the FBI covered it up, all to install Biden as a puppet.”

In between his flurry of reposts, Trump promised retribution following the raid.

“This is only the beginning,” Trump said. “Prosecutions are coming.”

Threads user Ricard Sandiland said it best, “Absolute madness.”

Trump did everything he could think of to try to stay in office for another four years after he lost to Biden in 2020. A bipartisan Congressional investigation found Trump unleashed a mob of rioters who overran the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, breaking inside and terrorizing frightened lawmakers in an attempt to prevent Biden’s certification as President.

He asked Vice President at the time, Mike Pence, to refuse to certify the election, but he refused. He called Georgia’s secretary of state and was recorded asking Brad Raffensberger to find him more than 11,000 votes in the swing state, but Raffensberger upheld his oath of office and refused.

He sent his cronies into other swing states to intimidate election workers.

He also made a failed attempt at dismantling the U.S. Postal Service in the months leading up to the election, with the hope of preventing mail-in ballots from being counted.

But nothing worked. Even if Georgia had given him the votes he needed to win the state, he still lost the election to Biden by 7 million votes.