‘Make Up Your F—g Mind’: Karoline Leavitt Scrambles to Save Trump’s ‘Healthy’ Image After RFK Jr.’s Exposé, Then Lectures the Public Not to Eat Like Him

President Donald Trump continues to be plagued by questions about his health. Two Trump administration officials have publicly shared different views on their 79-year-old boss regularly eating fast food meals.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently exposed exactly how unhealthy Trump likes to eat, his White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, stepped in with remarks that only muddied the message further.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s defense of President Donald Trump’s unhealthy eating habits draws backlash online. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

‘This is Why He Will Live Forever’: Trump’s Fast-Food Obsession Has Fans Gagging as the Full Details of His Order Make It Harder to Stomach

When conservative podcaster Katie Miller asked RFK Jr. on her podcast which colleague had the most “unhinged” eating habits, he instantly named “the president.”

Kennedy, 71, then alleged that Trump consumes “really bad food” on a regular basis, naming his favorites like McDonald’s and Diet Coke. He claimed Trump had the “constitution of a deity” before confessing, “I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is.”

RFK Jr’s critical observations put White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the hot seat.

Those remarks about the president’s junk-food habits put Karoline Leavitt, 28, in the position of having to downplay Trump falling short of the food standards promoted under the Make America Healthy Again push championed by Kennedy Jr.

Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LLzr5S9ugf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2024

“The president has his own personal habits, but he understands the movement and the power behind all of these moms who have united in pushing for a real public health change, and he fully supports it and gets it,” Leavitt stated in a Politico interview published on Jan. 16.

The soon-to-be mom of two then switched gears, turning her comments into a broader statement about Trump’s views on parenting. “He’s also a huge believer in choice for parents in parental decision making, whether it comes to education or health. He knows that parents are the best people who are best suited to make decisions for their kids, and he fully empowers that mentality.”

Leavitt, 28, is the mother of a young son, Nicholas “Niko” Robert Riccio, born in July 2024 with her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 60. In December, the couple announced they are expecting a second child.

During that same interview, the pregnant Republican operative leaned into a self-described “MAHA mom” identity, urging parents to steer children away from processed foods that Trump loves — a message that sat uneasily alongside the president’s well-known fondness for junk food, leaving her to quietly smooth over the gap between rhetoric and reality tied to Donald Trump.

Leavitt’s apparent hypocrisy about Trump led to her catching heat online. One person on Threads called out her out by posting, “Wait… I thought she said he’s the most healthy human being on earth. Make up your f–kin[g] mind.”

“At this point in his life, it won’t make any difference. Let him eat whatever and however much junk he wants. His arteries have been clogging up since he was in his 20s,” recommended a second poster.

In response to related reports that people in Trump’s inner circle are supposedly concerned about his weakness for Big Macs and French fries, one person tweeted, “Why start now? He’s been eating like this for 60 years. They’re just worried that that grift will end if something happens to him!”

An even more bleak Trump critic expressed, “Worried about his diet? Get that man another Double Double & extra large fries. Another noted, “He also drowns his food in ketchup which is loaded with sugar. He has the palate of a 5 year old child.”

VISIBLE BRUISING ON TRUMP’S HAND SPARKS SPECULATION pic.twitter.com/3fA3fCBDlk — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) August 25, 2025

For anyone who has a genuine concern about the elderly Trump constantly wolfing down food from McDonald’s, Burger King, and Kentucky Fried Chicken, RFK Jr. offered conflicting reassurance while speaking with Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

“If you travel with him, you get this idea that he’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long, how he’s walking around, much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met,” Kennedy said.

Trump returned to the White House in January 2025 on a platform of making America healthy again, but the country’s chief executive has appeared to show a decline in his own fitness over the last year.

In particular, the press has concentrated on Trump repeatedly having dark bruises on his hands in photographs and videos. Leavitt has maintained that the contusions were caused by the president shaking hands daily, but that explanation continues to be challenged by the mainstream media and social media commenters.