‘His Tiny Little Hands Could Never’: Trump’s Milk Initiative Promo Backfires After Viewers Spot Details They Say Prove It’s Fake

Things seem to get more bizarre by the day as President Donald Trump’s second term continues to torture the masses, leaving many Americans exhausted by the constant churn of his social media antics.

The latest drama from the White House only added to that sense of controversy, with critics arguing that the Trump administration is now fueling the very kind of “fake news” narratives he so often rails against.

A glass bottle of milk sat front and center as Trump signed the bipartisan “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” but the signing quickly took a backseat to what came next.

The White House shares an AI image of Donald Trump looking fit to promote milk to Americans, and fans cry “fake” news. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Following the president’s signing of a new legislation, the White House promoted the bill with an AI-generated image of the 79-year-old president, dressed in a navy suit and red tie, hoisting crates of milk with an exaggerated, muscular build.

Captioned “Make Whole Milk Great Again,” the post features a 1950s-style, AI-generated image of Trump in a navy suit and red tie, carrying two crates of milk in each hand. While he appears as orange as ever, the 79-year-old president is also depicted with an exaggerated, muscular build that makes him look far more in shape than reality.

The AI image quickly drew criticism, with viewers calling out the White House for portraying the president with a noticeably “fake” and altered physique. One commenter on Threads responding to the skepticism wondered, “How come you guys always AI generate him with half his weight?”

Another person noted, “You can tell this image is fake because 1) his jacket is buttoned 2) his hands are large 3) he’s shown doing work.”

Others leaned into sarcasm, joking that even the AI edit couldn’t fully smooth out Trump’s appearance. Beyond the exaggerated muscles and trademark orange hue, commenters noted the sharp contrast between the enhanced physique and the unchanged details around Trump’s appearance.

One user shared a revised version of the same Trump image — this time adding a belly — with a simple caption: “Fixed it.”

Even as the AI image slimmed Trump down and gave him a more muscular build, the noticeable wattled skin on his neck remained, leaving many to call the image unintentionally funny.

“My favorite part of this AI version is they left the neckussy,” one person wrote, which prompted another to reply, “Zoomed in and you’re right!!”

Footage of Trump falling asleep during the Oval Office bill signing also went viral — something he’s quite known for doing regularly. The constant napping during briefings and important meetings has people questioning his health, earning him the nickname “Dozy Don” for his frequent naps and public drowsiness.

Trump: Milk would help your cognitive abilities?



Carson: Absolutely. You can tell who has been drinking milk.



Trump: I took a cognitive test—I’ve taken a lot of them. I've aced all of them because I drink milk. pic.twitter.com/4m2KJELiVU — Acyn (@Acyn) January 14, 2026

“Didn’t the milkman fall asleep during the press conference? Lol,” the commenter wrote.

Others zeroed in on the proportions, noting that Trump’s hands appeared far larger than in real life. “His tiny little hands could never carry that much milk,” one commenter quipped

In another separate bizarre moment, Trump attempted to explain the difference between “hole” vs. “whole” milk. He said, “It’s actually a legal definition — ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.”

One person joked, “The clarification on the spelling of Whole Milk implies he has tried Hole Milk.”

absolutely nobody was thinking about hole milk until you brought it up dude https://t.co/Dj1HxmIhAZ — corb (@awshuqs) January 14, 2026

During the signing, Trump claimed that drinking milk had helped him pass multiple cognitive tests. Still, viewers couldn’t help noticing that the bottle of milk sat untouched, even as critics continued to poke fun at the contrast between the claim and the president’s well-known fast-food-heavy diet of McDonald’s and Diet Coke.

Between the exaggerated AI image, the untouched bottle of milk, and the president appearing to nod off during the event, the moment drifted from policy to performance — with the visuals doing most of the talking.