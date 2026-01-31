‘Keir’s Fighting for His Life’: Trump Flexes Over World Leaders Like a Classroom Boss — but One Zoom-In on UK Prime Minister Shatters the Image

American President Donald Trump has a habit of tossing out big ideas about America’s future that sound more like trial balloons than finished plans — and they’re landing with more raised eyebrows than applause.

At 79, Trump has leaned all the way into the art of trolling via Photoshop, using childish humor and needling remarks to float his vision of other countries falling in line with America, turning a serious one idea into something from his warped reality rather than a policy pitch.

Trump posted an altered photo of himself and a few European world leaders that has social media mocking his role as president. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Unplug the Mic’: Trump Lets His ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Spill Out, Condemns World Leaders to ‘Hell’ Then Invites Them to the Olympics

In one of his many attempts to mock and humiliate others, he president posted an altered image on social media of a White House gathering with European politicians

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other foreign statesmen met with Trump in the Oval Office to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Trump’s modified Truth Social photograph replaced a large map of Ukraine propped on an easel from the Aug. 18, 2025, meeting with a mockup map of the Americas that showed the United States, Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela all colored in the pattern of the U.S. flag.

Like usual, many Trump critics took issue with the most powerful person on the planet leaning into posting internet memes to promote his personal geopolitical ambitions for the Western Hemisphere.

“This is a truly offensive altered photograph. That photograph was taken when European leaders accompanied President Zelenskyy to his meeting. Considering the meeting was to discuss peace talks and funding for Ukraine, it makes a mockery of everything. Quite sickening,” a Threads poster declared.

While Trump’s off-center approach to his version of international diplomacy has been routinely panned by his political opponents, the map of his desired American empire had eagle-eyed observers zeroing in on the British Prime Minister’s face on the far left in the real photo.

“Kier looks like he’s fighting for his life here. Pretty accurate,” read one Threads comment.

Another agreed that Trump was the cause of Keir’s look, writing, “Keir Starmer thinking what everyone’s thinking, how the f–k is this guy in charge of anything?”

Someone responded, “Wait until Sir Keir sees Trump’s latest post on Truth Social, in which Trump calls Sir Keir stupid. That State Visit was good value for money, wasn’t it?”

Trump did blast the intelligence of Keir, 63, as the United Kingdom’s head of government in a Truth Social message on Jan. 20. “The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING,” Trump wrote, in part.

While his attempts to force other countries to join with the U.S. are new, his issues with hygiene and BO are not.

During a White House meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, cameras caught Trump pulling out a bottle of cologne and repeatedly spraying it in full view of the room.

He first misted himself, then leaned in and sprayed again as al-Sharaa stood nearby, appearing stiff and visibly unsure how to react. Trump continued pressing the nozzle, filling the air while other officials watched from close range, turning the interaction into an unusually drawn-out visual moment.

The lingering sprays — and al-Sharaa’s restrained body language — became impossible to miss on video, especially as the moment lingered longer than expected, turning what might have been a throwaway gesture into a visually awkward scene once viewers noticed just how much cologne was being used.