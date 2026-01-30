‘OMG! Right There, He Had a Glitch!’: Trump Tries to Run a No-Questions Presser — Miscalculates One Detail, Can’t Shut It Down Fast Enough, and Freezes As Room Erupts

President Donald Trump spent Thursday trying to project control — and for much of the day, he appeared determined to do it on his own terms.

Across two separate White House appearances — a Cabinet meeting followed by an Oval Office event to sign an executive order — Trump broke from his usual routine in a way that immediately raised eyebrows. After lengthy remarks at both events, the famously press-hungry president refused to take questions, an unusual move that left reporters and political observers openly wondering what he was trying to avoid.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2026. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

The silence was especially conspicuous given the moment. Trump’s administration is facing mounting backlash over immigration enforcement, including renewed scrutiny following the deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minnesota during encounters with federal agents.

At the same time, Democrats are threatening a partial government shutdown amid tense negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

At the Cabinet meeting, Trump spoke for roughly half an hour and invited several agency heads to offer remarks. Notably absent from the spotlight were Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi — both present, both silent.

The omission stood out, particularly as Noem has faced calls to resign over the Minnesota incidents and Bondi’s Justice Department was fresh off a controversial FBI search of a Georgia election office tied to election conspiracy theories.

When the meeting ended, Trump did not open the floor to questions. Instead, White House aides quickly ushered reporters out, even as they called out for answers.

The pattern repeated hours later.

During an Oval Office appearance tied to an executive order, Trump again spoke at length and again declined to engage with the press. For reporters accustomed to a president who rarely passes up the chance to spar on camera, the back-to-back refusals felt jarring.

CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins noted on Threads, “For the second time today, Trump declines to take any questions from reporters. Hard to think of a moment in the Trump presidency when that’s happened before.” That’s when the carefully managed silence cracked.

As Trump tried to close out the moment, it was Collins who managed to land one clear, audible question — and it struck directly at the pressure point Trump had been avoiding.

“Can you respond to the new Fox poll that says people think ICE tactics are too aggressive?” she asked.

The poll Collins referenced showed 59% of voters describing ICE’s tactics as too aggressive, a 10-point increase since July. The shift was especially notable among independents, moderates, and even segments of Trump’s own base — including Republican women and non-MAGA Republicans.

For a moment, Trump appeared to freeze.

Video of the exchange shows the president staring ahead, expression fixed, as aides moved quickly to shut the moment down. He did not answer the question. Instead, staffers frantically shouted, “Thank you! Thank You!” and hurried reporters out, ending the appearance abruptly.

The clip immediately ignited reaction online.

“Notice how quickly the press is ordered to leave the room once Donald gave that silent stare,” one Threads user wrote. “His people were falling all over themselves to get the press out before he said or did something that screws up the narrative.”

Another assessed, “Someone must have told the two rude staffers, “hurry, you need to get rid of all of the reporters fast!? Before Trump says anything stupid, his dementia is getting worse as each day passes!”

“Right there he had a glitch and was lost dementia is taking over we got to see it in real time,” wrote one viewer while another reacted simply, “OMG.”

Others focused on the optics of the exit itself. “Do you remember any other president shooing away the press while shaking his head like he can’t be bothered?” one user asked, as another commented, “He just stopped talking and waited for staff to clear the room.”

Democrats were quick to seize on the broader moment.

In a statement released after the Cabinet meeting, Democratic National Committee Rapid Response Director Kendall Witmer said Trump and his Cabinet “owe the American people answers,” accusing the administration of ducking accountability on immigration enforcement, the economy, and the continued delay in releasing the Epstein files.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting said it all,” Witmer said, pointing to Trump’s refusal to take questions and the silence of key officials.

The White House, for its part, pushed back. In a statement to Newsweek, spokesperson Liz Huston insisted Trump remains “the most transparent and accessible President in American history,” citing his frequent public remarks and social media posts.

But even that defense did little to blunt the reaction to Thursday’s events.

Trump later took to Truth Social to praise a tentative bipartisan agreement to fund most of the government through September while temporarily separating DHS funding. The post did not address the ICE poll, the Minnesota deaths, or why he twice declined questions.

For critics, the omission only reinforced the sense that Thursday’s appearances were less about transparency than control — and that the control slipped the moment a reporter managed to ask the one question Trump didn’t want to hear.