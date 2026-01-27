‘Delete That Right Now!’: Florida Man Caught In Racist Rant at 7-Eleven Is Republican Candidate for Florida House Who Now Faces Investigation

A white Florida man captured on video having a racist meltdown in a 7-Eleven has been identified.

According to , the man who spewed the N-word and appeared to threaten a Black female cashier is Michael Lincoln-McCreight, a prominent disability advocate and Republican candidate running for a seat in the Florida state House this year.

A man was caught on video harassing workers at a 7-Eleven. (Photo: TikTok/mindofagpl)

After the Jan. 20 video exploded on social media, Lincoln-McCreight reportedly resigned from his position on Orange County’s Disability Advisory Board three days later.

His actions in the now viral video also invited scrutiny by the County Attorney’s Office, which told the outlet:

“Orange County is aware of the video, and the County Attorney’s Office is reviewing its content and will advise on next steps. Once a determination is made, we will update you.”

According to Disability Rights Florida, Lincoln-McCreight reportedly suffered from a developmental disability as a young adult and was declared incapacitated by the courts in 2014 and put under legal guardianship. With the help of a DRF attorney, however, he regained his independence in 2016, graduated from college, and now works as a security guard — in addition to his political aspirations.

On the DRF website, he’s described as a “Self-Advocate who works with organizations like Stand Up for Independence, Family Care Counsel, and Disability Rights Florida to defend the rights of people with disabilities and promote SDM (Supported Decision Making).”

But earlier this month, he was angrily calling a Black woman a racial slur, chucking candy on the ground, and demanding that she delete a video of him. His choice of clothing that day — a Griffindor T-shirt — didn’t exactly win over any Harry Potter fans either.

“Delete that right now!” he could be heard yelling in the viral video, before calling the Black cashier the N-word after she refused. Once outside, he continued his rant and slammed his hands against the window behind which the woman stood, making the glass rattle. The January 20 video has since been deleted on TikTok by the original poster, mindofapgl, but it continues to make the rounds online and in the news, and has gained millions of views. Lincoln-McCreight has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.