‘Not Going to Touch Me!’: Black 7-Eleven Employee Calls White Man’s Bluff After He Chucks Candy, Hurls the N-Word, Then He Becomes an Internet Joke

A man wearing a Harry Potter Gryffindor T-shirt was caught on video throwing candy and hurling the N-word at a Black 7-Eleven employee in Florida.

A woman who goes by “mindofagpl” on social media uploaded the video to TikTok on Jan. 18, where it’s drawing laughter from viewers simply because it’s so absurd.

A man was caught on video harassing workers at a 7-eleven. (Photo: TikTok/mindofagpl)

The video shows the agitated man running through the store’s entrance and straight to the two female employees behind the counter, demanding that they delete a prior video of him. According to a caption on X, where the clip was posted on Jan. 20, the man was allegedly “acting a fool of himself using racist slurs” and also “throwing things in the store.” After he left, an employee began filming him in the parking lot through the store windows — and he noticed.

“Delete that right now,” he demanded.

But she stood her ground, “You’re not going to touch me!”

He threatened to hit the female employee with a candy dispenser, but instead chucking it at the floor. The man then headed for the exit and screamed, “f*ck you, n*gger!”

When he was out of earshot outside, she quipped, “He’s got problems for real.”

But the ordeal wasn’t over yet. The video showed the man walking through the parking lot toward the store window where “mindofagpl” stood. He then slammed his open hand against the tempered glass, causing the entire pane to shake.

The man has now gone TikTok viral, just as much for his meltdown as for his choice of clothing that day.

“Three points taken away from Gryffindor,” joked one commenter. Another countered: “A million points deducted from Gryffindor. So sorry you have to put up with that B.S. Glad you could laugh at his ass.”

Another teased that his candy-throwing outburst cost “$1 in damages.” But the truth is that gas station and convenience store employees are particularly vulnerable to assault compared with workers in other industries. According to a Workplace Solutions document published by the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), such employees face an increased risk of “both severe and multiple incidents of violence,” which can lead to serious health effects such as “severe stress.”

In this case, the two women managed to laugh off the man’s meltdown, and the internet chuckled right along with them.

“Idk why I laughed so hard,” one said. Another joked, “It’s always the Harry Potter fans. Sad. Smh.”