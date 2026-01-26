‘I… Hate You!’: Enraged Pickup TruckDriver Who Flipped Bird at Woman Gets Instant Karma That He Didn’t See Coming, Video Shows

One man had an epic fail during a road-rage incident, allegedly all caused by a political bumper sticker. Filed under “crazy crashout clips” on Instagram, a January 21 video serves as a lesson in instant karma, and the internet simply can’t get enough. The one-minute video has nearly three million views and counting.

We’ve all witnessed road rage at some point, and some of us have been on the receiving end of it, so watching a video of sweet justice delivered in real time is hard to resist.

A viral screenshot shows a truck involved in a road rage incident. (Photo: X/crazy crashout clips)

The caption on the video, uploaded by Suzie Rizzio, pointed out that fate was not on the man’s side that day. “This guy was driving down the street and flipped off this woman because of the political bumper sticker she had on her car, and it didn’t go as he planned!”

A Black woman was filming a truck as it cruised down her street, capturing what she likely thought would be just another speeding vehicle. As the driver drove past her, he stuck his arm out of the driver’s side window and flipped her the bird, but then everything suddenly went off the rails—literally.

Heartless, Hateful Narcissistic’: As an American Is Killed and the Country Freezes, Trump Obsessively Defends His Ballroom, and Backlash Is Swift

The distracted driver clipped a parked car on the side of the road, causing a wheel from his truck to fly off and roll down the street. The truck came to an abrupt, and rather sad, halt on the sidewalk across the street, at which point he began to yell out obscenities. In his frustration, inexplicably blamed the Black woman filming for his own crash. As the video rolled, he screamed, “I f*cking hate you!”

This guy was driving down the street and flipped off this woman because of the political bumper sticker she has on her car and it didn’t go as he planned! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GKWbflmO3E — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) January 21, 2026

The woman—proving herself to be a total class act—replied, “Are you OK?”

When the man said he wasn’t, she followed up with, “Are you hurt?”

Commenters on Instagram noticed and gave the woman a shout-out for taking the high road. One wrote, “That was nice of her to even ask when he was behaving like a child having a temper tantrum.”

However, some viewers were suspicious of the video, questioning why she was filming “at the perfect moment” in the first place. Others suspected the video must be “fake” or AI-generated. But pretty much all agreed that it “doesn’t matter because it is hilarious.”

“Karma definitely has a sense of humor,” wrote one in the comments on Instagram. Another concluded, “That’s what you get for road rage over a bumper sticker.”