‘Hahahah!!’: Trump Thought His Bullying Worked — Went All In Bragging About Making a World Leader Fold, Then the Payback Hit Using the One Thing He Never Sees Coming

President Donald Trump took the stage at the World Economic Forum, eager to tell a familiar story: how his trademark threats bend a foreign leader to his will.

Instead, the episode ended with France publicly swatting down his claims, mocking him with one of his own favorite phrases, and turning a supposed show of dominance into a diplomatic embarrassment on the world stage.

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trump again claimed he forced French President Emmanuel Macron to raise drug prices in France by threatening sweeping tariffs. The president framed the episode as validation of his strong-arm negotiating style, boasting that foreign leaders fold quickly once confronted.

Trump told a crowd of global leaders that Europe was “not heading in the right direction,” though he conceded it excelled at keeping medicine affordable. He contrasted drug prices overseas with those in the U.S., saying, “A pill that costs $10 in London costs … $130 in New York or in Los Angeles.”

Trump began recounting a private exchange with a European leader, describing a tense moment where resistance gave way to submission. He spoke with the casual certainty of someone convinced the story was settled fact — an example, in his telling, of how quickly things fall into place once he applies pressure.

“I said, ‘Here’s the story, Emmanuel, the answer is, you’re going to do it, you’re going to do it fast. And if you don’t, I’m putting a 25% tariff on everything that you sell into the United States, and a 100% tariff on your wines and champagnes,” Trump said.

He claimed the French president quickly gave in. “(And Macron said) ‘No, no, Donald, I will do it, I will do it’. It took me on average three minutes a country, saying the same thing, ‘You will do it’,” Trump said.

Trump then veered into a broader complaint about the power of major pharmaceutical companies before circling back to Macron, stressing that he holds no personal animosity toward the French leader. “I like him. Hard to believe, isn’t it?” he said.

Critics on social media reminded Trump they hadn’t forgotten the monologue.

“We’ve heard it before. He is doing his greatest hits. It’s embarrassing,” one person wrote on Threads.

“Trump is mocking Emmanuel Macron of France with a fake story about forcing him to lower drug prices,” another said.

Within hours, France responded — and did so publicly and decisively

“It’s being claimed that President @Emmanuel Macron increased the price of medicines,” the Elysee Palace wrote on X. “He does not set their prices. They are regulated by the social security system and have, in fact, ⁠remained stable. Anyone who has set foot in a French pharmacy knows this.”

But the humiliation deepened when viewers noticed the post was accompanied by a looping GIF of Trump at a microphone, the words “fake news” emblazoned beneath his image — giving Trump a taste of his own medicine.

Online, the rebuttal ignited a flood of reactions mocking and ridiculing Trump’s version of events.

While the laughing emojis were abundant, one commenter on X dismissed his credibility outright, writing, “Loser trump cannot even lie without being caught.”

Another user framed the episode as a national embarrassment, apologizing to overseas audiences for Trump’s absurd conduct.

“Please excuse our country for this idiot buffoon lying (again). It’s totally embarrassing.”

Even critics of Macron pushed back on Trump’s claim, with one post bluntly concluding, “I hate Macron but this is obviously bulls—t. Trump is going crazy.”

The episode was the latest flare-up in an increasingly strained relationship. Trump has repeatedly threatened tariffs against European allies while trying to bully NATO for U.S. control of Greenland, a strategy that backfired at this week’s summit in Switzerland when Trump reversed course.

Macron has emerged as one of the more forceful voices pushing back, urging the European Union to resist intimidation and warning against giving in to pressure.

He used his own Davos speech to criticize what he described as bullying and disregard for international norms. “We do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to politicism. And we prefer the rule of law to brutality,” he said, without naming Trump directly.

The clash unfolded as Trump continued promoting his “most favored nation” policy on drug pricing, an effort aimed at lowering U.S. costs while pushing other countries to pay more. He pointed to deals with 17 pharmaceutical companies and claimed a recent executive order could cut prices by as much as 90%. Yet recent data suggests prices have continued to rise, with a January report finding that many of the same companies increased prices in early 2026.

Health policy experts say the disparity between U.S. and European drug prices stems from structural differences, not foreign manipulation. In the U.S., companies negotiate with multiple private insurers, giving them leverage to raise prices, while countries like France rely on centralized regulation.