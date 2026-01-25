‘She’s Absolute Trash’: Kristi Noem Loses Control of the Scene, Tries to Barrel Through It — Then One Detail Breaks the Moment and She Doesn’t Notice What Just Shifted

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem walked into Saturday’s press briefing already under fire — but a fatal shooting in Minneapolis, and the way she handled the questions that followed, marked the moment outrage tipped into a political threat Democrats were ready to act on.

Minneapolis was already on edge, but after federal immigration agents shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti during an enforcement operation captured on multiple videos that began spreading rapidly online, critics are calling it a “tipping point.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference in the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters on January 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

The footage appeared to show Pretti filming with his phone as agents confronted a woman on a city sidewalk, pepper-spraying both of them before multiple officers piled on. Moments later, gunfire erupted. Pretti was left motionless on the pavement.

As the videos ricocheted across social media, Noem stepped to the podium for a tense briefing that only deepened the backlash. Asked directly about what the footage showed, Noem insisted Pretti had approached agents “with a 9mm handgun,” claimed he arrived “to kill law enforcement,” and said officers fired in self-defense.

When reporters pressed her on video evidence suggesting Pretti was holding a phone — not a weapon — Noem doubled down, flatly stating, “It’s the facts,” and repeating that he had been brandishing a gun.

The contradiction between Noem’s version of events and what viewers said they could plainly see hardened skepticism into fury, especially as protests intensified across the city.

That confrontation didn’t occur in isolation. It landed on top of weeks of mounting outrage over aggressive enforcement tactics, following the Jan. 7 killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good, an American citizen whom Noem and other administration officials initially labeled a “domestic terrorist” before evidence emerged that complicated that claim.

No guns in hand, on his knees. Looks like an execution from behind. pic.twitter.com/tXg7UdhCoG — Jawwway (@jawwway) January 24, 2026

Together, the two shootings have become flashpoints for critics who argue there is a pattern of escalation, misrepresentation, and deadly force under Noem’s watch.

Reactions across social media was loud and clear, “She is going to jail…..”, “She is absolute trash!” and, “Openly lying, AGAIN, despite the fact we all saw every video angle. Noem belongs in prison.”

Behind the scenes in Washington, that anger has begun to translate into action.

🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Kristi Noem SNAPS BACK at fake news reporter



"You just claimed he posed a threat to law enforcement!"



NOEM: "That is no CLAIM. It is the FACTS…he showed up with a weapon and DOZENS of rounds of ammo!" 💯



TAKE NO BS!pic.twitter.com/DaJMGLsBY0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

Democratic lawmakers who once viewed the backlash as symbolic have moved to formalize it, introducing articles of impeachment that accuse Noem of obstructing Congress, abusing public trust, and presiding over unconstitutional conduct at the Department of Homeland Security.

Within days, the effort swelled to 100 House co-sponsors — a scale that Democrats say marks a line Noem can no longer laugh off.

What her office previously dismissed as “silly” has now been reframed as something far heavier: a growing, organized response fueled by video evidence, public outrage, and a perception that Noem is refusing to reckon with what the country is watching unfold in real time.

The resolution, led by Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois, accuses Noem of obstruction of Congress, abuse of public trust, and self-dealing tied to her oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her,” Kelly said in a press release announcing the resolution.

Her office said the articles allege that Noem “abused her office for personal benefit and steered federal dollars to associates,” “willfully obstructed Congressional oversight and withheld Congressionally appropriated funds in violation of her constitutional oath and federal law,” and “compromised public safety, violated due process of American citizens, and directed unconstitutional actions.”

Other Democrats quickly followed Kelly’s lead. Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said he would back the effort, joined soon after by Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari as a co-sponsor. Rep. Delia Ramirez, also of Illinois, had already demanded in December that Noem resign or face impeachment, urging House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin to investigate DHS leadership.

Outside Washington, anger spilled across social media and into the streets. Protests against ICE and the Trump administration spread through Minnesota and other states. Online commenters blended outrage with dark humor, reviving familiar chants and insults once aimed at other Trump officials.

“Bondi is next,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Remember how Trump loved to say … Lock her up!!!!” A number of responses went straight for the jugular: “Time for jail Kristi you will look beautiful in that orange jumpsuit.”

Secretary Noem has called the impeachment against her “silly.”



Secretary Noem, if you think impeachment is silly, then you are not taking our Constitution seriously. You answer to The People, and I will make sure of it pic.twitter.com/rxvuUTXoRV — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) January 17, 2026

Noem has long been derided by critics as “ICE Barbie,” a nickname that resurfaced with new intensity this week. Commenters piled on, saying, “Barbie is much better looking and hasn’t had the plastic surgery that Noem has!” and “I never had a Barbie so ugly in my life!! She’s ugly inside and out!! Vote her out!!”

The Department of Homeland Security has brushed off the impeachment drive. A DHS spokesperson told Newsweek, “How silly during a serious time. As ICE officers are facing a 1,300 percent increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district.”

The statement added, “We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem.”

After taking the first step to impeach Kristi Noem in December, I am leading 71 of my colleagues demanding that @JudiciaryGOP start the investigation hearings into her impeachable offenses.



Whether by resignation, dismissal, or impeachment, Kristi Noem’s days as a civil officer… pic.twitter.com/oEuoKgKn4i — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) January 20, 2026

Republican leaders have shown no interest in advancing the resolution. Any impeachment would require a simple majority in the GOP-controlled House but a two-thirds vote in the Republican-led Senate.

Even supporters concede it is unlikely to succeed. Scott Lucas, a professor of international politics at University College Dublin, said, “The idea that Noem could be impeached and convicted doesn’t fly because the Republicans will protect her,” while calling the effort “an important symbolic move” to demand accountability.

That symbolism may still carry consequences. A Quinnipiac poll conducted Jan. 8–12 found that just 36 percent of Americans approve of Noem’s job performance, while 52 percent disapprove, according to The Hill.

Support among Republicans remains strong, but independents and Democrats overwhelmingly view her unfavorably, and opinions of ICE have worsened since Good’s death.

For Democrats, the impeachment push is less about removal than pressure. With midterm elections looming and protests ongoing, lawmakers appear intent on making Noem’s tenure a constant political liability — one that follows her far beyond the resolution to oust her.