‘Human Garbage’: Kyle Rittenhouse Slammed After Mocking a Woman’s Death and Joking About Crossing State Lines—Again. One Reality Check Made It Worse

Kyle Rittenhouse doubled down on the “idiot” behavior with a series of X posts about a Minneapolis woman who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents — and he’s getting absolutely crushed online.

The right-wing gun advocate, who was acquitted of fatally shooting two men during the 2020 rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked intense backlash when he teased that he would travel to Minnesota after ICE gunned down 37-year-old mother of three Renee Nicole Good on a snowy street on Jan. 7.

Kyle Rittenhouse at a January 2024 signing of his book, “Acquitted.” (Photo: X/Kyle Rittenhouse)

When the news broke on Wednesday, Rittenhouse turned to X with a blunt message. “FAFO—don’t try and hit a ICE agent with your vehicle and you won’t end up in the forever box,” he wrote. “It’s pretty simple.”

He followed that up with a callous quip about going to Minneapolis, prompting some to call his behavior “sociopathic.”

‘He’s Panicking In Public’: Trump Drops the Mask for a Split Second, Reveals a Buried Fear, Then Starts Name-Calling — and Viewers Swear That’s When the Panic Hit



“After thinking about it, should I travel across the state line to Minnesota?” he asked his followers, adding a laughing emoji for good measure. He triggered more than 10,000 replies, and commenters ripped into him with insults, unflattering memes, and screenshots of his so-called “fake crying” during his own 2021 murder trial.

After thinking about it, should I travel across the state line to Minnesota? 😆 — Kyle Rittenhouse 🇺🇸 (@rittenhouse2a) January 7, 2026

Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote: “You can’t even pass the new lowered standards to become an ICE officer,” referencing the rushed background checks that are part of Trump’s $100 million “wartime recruitment” media blitz announced on Dec. 31.

Living up to his rep as a highly polarizing figure, Rittenhouse responded to his haters on X, “This one really pissed off the transvestites.” He followed that up with even more slurs and pandering to his far-right followers. “I forgot how easy it is to bait the media into writing retarded stories about me,” he wrote. “The media is fake and gay.”

It seemed Rittenhouse wanted to milk a brief return to the social media spotlight, but many commenters saw right through it. One wrote: “Kyle really thinks he’s playing 4D chess, but ‘baiting’ the media into reporting on things you actually said is just called ‘providing a quote.’”

Others were more direct: “You’re a sociopath, dude. F*ck off.” One person asked, “How do you even look yourself in the mirror in the morning?”

“Burn in hell you godless, murderous, piece of human garbage, another person wrote.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for Good.

Good, who was a U.S. citizen, was in her SUV and positioned nearly perpendicular to the flow of traffic and watching the activity of some of the surge of federal agents recently sent to Minnesota, when one of them approached and demanded that she open her door while he grabbed the handle.

Video circulating online shows she began to drive forward, and a second ICE officer — who has been identified as Jonathan Ross, an officer who was dragged in a car when attempting an apprehension last summer — drew his gun and opened fire on her vehicle at close range. After first responders arrived and performed CPR and other life-saving attempts, Good was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.