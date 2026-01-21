‘Watched This So Many Times’: White Man Takes a Swing at a Black Kroger Shopper and Instantly Regrets It, Video Shows

It’s a new year, but same drama! An older white man couldn’t hide his shock when he got a “combo wombo” double slap from a Black male shopper, who he tried to punch in the checkout aisle at a Kroger grocery store.

Instagram user “LittyTV” shared a reel showing the older man’s wide-eyed expression after being instantly checked for attempting to start a fight. The events leading up to the confrontation were not captured on film, but the Black man’s initial warning suggested the older man might have been stirring up some trouble.

Two men are caught on camera in an altercation at a Kroger grocery store. (Photo: LittyTV)

“Get in line and leave me the f*ck alone,” the Black Kroger customer urged the man, who, instead of heeding the warning, took a swing and missed. He quickly stepped back in confusion and disbelief as the much taller Black man approached, exclaiming, “Oh yeah! C’mon, man!”

Another shopper tried to prevent the checkout line smackdown, stepping between the two, but nothing could stop the Black man from teaching a lesson in FAFO that day. “What you gonna do now? Now you running,” he said as he delivered a swift one-two smack to the man’s face. “Get your a– back.”

As onlookers gasped, a woman’s voice could be heard in the video saying, “Call 911.” Over on Instagram, one eagle-eyed viewer stated, “Notice nobody gasped when the white man swung.” Others agreed: “Wait, so we say nothing when the Black man is hit, but when he hits back, it’s ‘call 911’ — righttttt.”

People who watched the reel went on to share some basic life advice: “Keep your hands to yourself, and you won’t get slapped!!!”

“Can’t lie. Old man deserved that,” another stated. “Shouldn’t be hitting people.” Others exclaimed, “he hit him with a combo wombo” and “smack ‘em like pling-plow!”

“I watched this so many times,” one viewer said.

Although the men are unidentified and their ages are unknown, some viewers thought the Black man should have shown restraint, given his larger stature and younger appearance.