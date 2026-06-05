‘Accused Me of Being in the KKK’: Georgia Lawmaker Who Apologized for Blackface Wins Primary, But Another Republican Who Was Exposed for Racist Texts Wasn’t So Lucky

It appears that the old saying “silence speaks louder than words” does not apply when it comes to Georgia’s election.

Two Georgia candidates who both faced racist allegations have learned their fate in last month’s election. One of them, who spoke openly to the media about his allegations, won his race; The other, who has stayed quiet throughout the controversy, lost.

State Rep. Kasey Carpenter apologizes for a photo of himself in blackface (Credit: Facebook @Kasey Julie Carpenter)

Republican Ryan Millsap, whose Blackhall Studios was used by Marvel for several projects, lost his primary bid for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.

The loss comes after the film producer and political newcomer Millsap was accused of forging a former Major League Baseball player’s signature earlier this year. He was also caught sending racist and antisemitic texts to his then-girlfriend, Christy Hockmeyer.

Millsap’s former lawyer, John Da Grosa Smith, told ProPublica about the texts.

“Ryan’s public persona is different from who he is,” Da Grosa Smith alleged. “Ryan works hard to mislead and hide the truth. And he is very good at it.”

According to the report, Millsap sent several texts making derogatory comments regarding race and ethnicity. Some included “f—king Black People” and “nasty Jews.”

“These claims are made up of whole cloth. Full stop,” a spokesman for Millsap told Raw Story. “Ryan Millsap is a warrior who has been doing battle against the leftist Antifa movement and wants to help President Donald Trump finish them to save this country.”

Millsap never responded to Atlanta Black Star’s request for comment.

He lost his primary for the open seat vacated by incumbent Mike Collins. But state Rep. Kasey Carpenter seemingly overcame his scandal in the same May 19 primary day.

Carpenter spoke to Atlanta Black Star back in April about a picture of himself in blackface from 10 years ago. He said he was impersonating Kanye West.

“I think most of my constituents know where my heart is and know that I’m a man of all people,” the Georgia lawmaker said. “I never wanted to offend anybody.”

Carpenter claims a former classmate of his obtained the photo over a decade ago.

“He’s accused me of being in the KKK, like all kinds of crazy stuff,” he said. “I’ve worked on DACA bills and tenants’ rights; racists don’t do that.”

Carpenter advances to this fall’s general election in the race for Georgia House District 4.

“I guess an election year is a good time to drop a racially sensitive photo of somebody,” he added.

Atlanta Black Star examined voter turnout in both races. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the majority of voters were white.

According to U.S. Census data, Carpenter’s district is predominantly Black, whereas Millsap’s is predominantly white.

Carpenter will now face Democratic candidate Quentin Postell Jr. in November.