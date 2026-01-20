‘I Don’t Give a F*ck!’: Racist Ohio Man Becomes ‘Internet Famous’ After Harassing the Wrong Woman In Bar

An Ohio man’s lewd, racist behavior is getting blasted across the internet after his intended victim filmed the outburst and released the footage to a popular X account.

An unidentified Black woman was enjoying a drink at a bar in Worthington, Ohio, when an older white man sitting a few seats away began harassing her with the N-word. Her video begins at the unfortunate moment he made a mocking, sexually suggestive gesture, and the encounter quickly went from bad to worse as it devolved into an all-out racist attack.

A man is caught on video hurling racial slurs at a Black woman at a bar. (Photo: X/I Expose Racists and Pedos)

Published by the X account, “I Expose Racists and Pedos” on January 18, the video shows the man slurring his way through an N-word-laden tirade directed at the woman until the bartender led him outside.

He launched into his rant by calling her the N-word off camera, at which point she pulled out her phone, and he followed up with, “Take me off your f*cking camera, n*gger. I don’t give a f*ck.”

#BREAKING: Racist bald white man in glasses UNLEASHES N-word repeatedly on black woman in bar. Pure HATE caught on cam!



📍#Worthington | #Ohio pic.twitter.com/4fbeHj7FS3 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) January 18, 2026

A female bartender immediately cleared away his beer and shot glass while urging him to “stop” multiple times — but to no avail. The man continued harassing the woman as he was led through the bar to the exit, where he yelled one last belligerent insult from the sidewalk: “f*ck you, n*gger!”

Call 911’: Texas Dad Mistook Black Amazon Manager for Kidnapper, Shot Him and Left Him to Die—Now He’s Out of Jail

At one point, another bar patron stepped in to try to calm the man, but the Black woman filming asked him to move out of the frame, perhaps knowing the incendiary attack would cause some ripples on social media. As one commenter put it, the clip has made the man “internet famous,” but for all the wrong reasons.

“So not one of those drinks was thrown in his face???” asked one X user. “I hate missed opportunities.” Another chimed in, “Notice it’s ALWAYS women and children they do this to.”

The video gained nearly 100,000 views in just 24 hours, and one commenter elaborated on the importance of making it go viral.

“This is a man so comfortable enough in a system that he thinks dehumanizing someone in public has no cost,” read the comment. “Racism like this doesn’t survive on hate alone; it survives because too many people stay silent, laugh it off, or call it just words.”