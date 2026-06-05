‘Lying in Wait’: Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Drove More Than 5 Hours from San Diego to Phoenix to Kill Pregnant 17-Year-Old Girl — Baby Now Clinging to Life

The relationship between an Arizona man and his pregnant on-again, off-again girlfriend has ended in tragedy. He is now charged with her murder.

Trevon Williams, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murder of 17-year-old Jariah Edwards. Williams is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder of a fetus, and possession of a machine gun with an extended magazine.

An Arizona man is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend. (Photo: GoFundMe)

During the hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors said the couple had “an on-and-off relationship filled with domestic violence and threats of violence on her unborn baby by the defendant,” CBS 8 reported.

Edwards’ family members broke down during the hearing in San Diego, California.

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“She was my best friend, but we were all very close to her,” Amara Corley, one of Edwards’ friends, told KPHO.

Her friends said Edwards had a nurturing energy that she was excited to use in the next phase of her life.

“She was just ready to finally meet her and see what she looks like,” Corley told KPHO.

Court documents reviewed by Atlanta Black Star revealed more about the couple’s relationship.

Authorities claim Williams took a Lyft from Arizona to San Diego on May 29 after he learned that Edwards and her family had left their home in Phoenix for San Diego. Edwards was staying at an Airbnb, and the court was told during Wednesday’s arraignment that he had his driver drop him off several houses away from that home.

Prosecutors said he was “lying in wait” for Edwards.

Court documents indicate Williams also used DoorDash to orchestrate the attack, first sending flowers to the home. Then, a vase, to lure Edwards outside alone.

Investigators say that’s when Williams shot Edwards in the head.

“He literally drained the happiness from her,” Samaya Corely, another one of Edwards’ friends, told KPHO.

Doctors delivered her baby by emergency C-section before the teenager died at the hospital.

Her friends told KPHO Edwards’ world revolved around her unborn daughter, a daughter now fighting for her own life.

“She was so excited. I feel like it gave her something to look forward to,” Samaya Corely said. “Just all the stress and stuff, especially with that relationship.”

Williams fled to Tecolote Canyon, changed clothes, and tried to hide before police caught up with him.

CBS 8 reported the baby is in critical condition with minimal brain activity after suffering oxygen loss. If the baby dies, Williams could face an additional murder charge.

“We didn’t get enough time with her. Like no justice, no amount of years will make up for him taking her life away,” Jamila Corely, another friend, said.

Williams is being held without bail and has a preliminary hearing on July 23.