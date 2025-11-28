‘WTF’: Melania and Trump’s Strange Step Routine Sets Off a Storm of Theories After Viewers Notice the Bizarre Moment He Made Her Circle the Car

Video of Melania Trump gently guiding her husband down the steps of Air Force One was all it took to send the internet into a fresh spiral.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, President Trump and the first lady had just touched down at Palm Beach International Airport late in the evening, heading to Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving, but the only thing viewers could focus on was their careful pace.

Instead of a smooth, confident descent, the pair moved together with slow precision, step by step, as if every inch needed to be carefully measured. Melania held his hand firmly while he gripped the banister, their attention fixed downward with an intensity that made the moment feel unexpectedly delicate.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman prior to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The slow walk continued toward the waiting limousine, where Trump slid into the backseat on the passenger side while Melania circled the vehicle to enter from the opposite door, creating an image that immediately set social media buzzing.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump just arrived in Palm Beach, Florida HOLDING HANDS!



The fake news is wrong – They are the most in love First Couple in American history!



pic.twitter.com/EmP8MagQKg — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 26, 2025

People online wasted no time dissecting what they saw as hints of age and fatigue, turning the clip into a fresh round of jokes, side-eyes, and amateur analysis. The fact that she did not get into the car first was a red flag to many.

One X user wrote, “Of course she’s gotta help great grandpa down the stairs.”

When people mentioned her helping him down the steps, another chimed in, “That’s because he is afraid of falling. Notice how she let him sit in the car first and had to go around?”

A different commenter added, “At this point it’s the only way he can make it down the big stairs lmao.”

One quipped, “Melania is Trump ‘s service assistant to help him not fall. Must be paid extra.” Another person replied, ” Wtf.”

And finally, a Threads user joked, “That’s certainly one of the Melanoma body doubles. This one appears to be a home health aide the way she’s helping him stay upright.”

As the chatter kept building, the moment blended into a broader conversation online about Trump’s history with tricky steps and wobbly exits.

But the conversation didn’t stop with stairs. Trump’s attempt to mock Joe Biden for dozing off during public appearances also came back to haunt him. His recent claim that he “does not sleep much” and shares a nonstop schedule with the Saudi crown prince was quickly overshadowed by footage of him nodding off during Oval Office meetings, ceremonies, and roundtables.

One recent clip from a White House event showed him drifting off while Melania spoke, only to snap awake and start applauding. Earlier instances from October and November also resurfaced, turning his remarks about Biden into boomerang moments where critics insisted his own energy levels were the real issue.

By the end of the night, all the narratives collided — the slow walk, the cautious steps, the hand-holding, the limo entrance, the old staircase messages, the viral naps, and the irony of trying to mock Biden while facing similar scrutiny.

People are certain that, despite what his administration claims, the oldest man ever to take office as U.S. president is challenged with his health. And for many viewers, that one small gesture from his wife — who rarely allows him to touch her in public — might be a signal that something is really wrong with the president.