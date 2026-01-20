Republican Unapologetic After Leaked Chat Exposes Her Message Advocating for Segregated Schools, Says It’s ‘a Win-Win Proposition’

A New Hampshire state representative is in hot water after messages from an encrypted GOP group chat were leaked and show her advocating for “segregated schools.”

Granite Post was the first to report about a group chat in the encrypted messaging app Signal that includes Rep. Kristin Noble, the chair of the House Education Policy and Administration committee in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

New Hampshire Rep. Kristin Noble (Photo: Wikipedia)

The chat, named “EdPolicy2026, reportedly includes other Republican committee members and shows two messages purportedly sent by Noble.

In one message, Noble states, “When we have segregated schools we can add all the fun stuff lol.”

She follows that message up with another, saying, “Imagine the scores if we had schools for them and some for us.”

In an earlier message, Noble stated, “Stopping woke mind virus stuff is good.”

Only hours after news of the messages was made public, Noble released a statement on social media with a donation link asking people to help her “stop the spread of the woke mind virus.”

In her response, she claimed that she was advocating for separated schools by political party, not racial segregation:

“It’s funny to watch the Democrats feign outrage when I thought they’d be supportive of managing their own schools, with libraries full of porn, biological males in girls sports and bathrooms, and as much DEI curriculum as their hearts desire. Schools like that will have terrible test scores because they focus on social justice rather than academics.” “Republicans have been self-segregating out of the leftist indoctrination centers for decades. If democrats had their own schools, and we had our own, families wouldn’t need to avail themselves of the wildly successful education freedom account program. It’s a win / win proposition.”

State Democrats were swift to condemn Noble’s messages.

New Hampshire House Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson released a statement, saying, “Segregation is not a relic to be mocked.”

“Whether shouted, whispered, laughed about or typed in a signal chat to your colleagues, racism has no place in our legislature or our future. No one who believes in segregated schools should be leading the Education Policy Committee,” Simpson said, per InDepthNH.

In recent weeks, Noble sponsored a bill that would prohibit school districts and personnel from teaching critical race theory and LGBTQ+ ideologies in schools, and allow parents to file lawsuits for any statute violations.

News of her remarks comes as the country reckons with a deep political divide over school choice, racial and gender equity in schools, and curriculum content.