‘Did They Really Just Go There?’: Trump Tries to Score Points Against a Rival Online — Then Their Response Ends with a Nasty Epstein Reference He Can’t Erase

As missile strikes bombard the Middle East and the death toll rises, the U.S. and Iran are also waging a propaganda war with disturbing animated shorts.

The two governments have been trolling each other with bizarre videos this past week, releasing Nintendo and Lego-style depictions of the conflict on social media, and the internet is losing its mind.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited Zelensky to his private club to work on the U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, as the conflict approaches four years since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

After the White House came under fire for posting two tone-deaf animated videos, Iran followed suit, posting even more elaborate creations of its own.

The Iranian Embassy in the Hague dropped a smackdown on March 12, copying the White House’s recent tactics, to spin President Donald Trump’s mockery of the Iranian military back in his direction.

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In one video, a Disneyfied version of Trump takes questions at a press conference about the U.S. connection to the Minab School — a deadly Feb. 28 strike in southern Iran that killed at least 168 elementary-aged children and 14 teachers. The video takes us inside Trump’s mind, which is filled with nightmarish demons urging him to “Lie!”

BREAKING: The Iran Embassy in The Hague just posted this video. Pay close attention to the end. pic.twitter.com/Var6iqC3gT — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 12, 2026

“We didn’t hit the Minab school. America doesn’t have Tomahawk missiles at all, and we care deeply about your religion,” his character says. The clip ends with a reference to Trump as “Epstein’s client.”

“That ending says everything. No spin, no filters. Just reality hitting hard. The message is loud and clear,” one viewer said. “Did they really just go there?”

Iran followed that up with a sweeping Lego-like timeline of the war. We watch as miniature characters run for their lives while buildings explode, planes nosedive in fiery crashes, and Lego-like bricks fly as the Dubai Financial Tower and Israel are bombed.

Iran media post lego how war ends pic.twitter.com/YVuMLXzAhA — RT (@RT_com) March 8, 2026

The video ends with the closing of the Strait of Hormuz — prompting politicians to cry as oil prices skyrocket — and U.S. soldiers come home in flag-draped coffins.

“Iran is definitely winning the meme war,” wrote one astonished X user, echoing thousands of commenters who are weighing in on the deranged trolling. “They have better propaganda.”

“Never thought to see war PR getting so weird,” another said. As one person put it, “It’s amazing how insecure and childish these leaders are.”

Iran’s efforts to troll Trump came just a day after the president shared his first animated video about the war, largely inspired by Nintendo video games.

On March 11, the White House turned to X to post a reportedly AI-generated short in which Iran’s military is depicted as bowling pins that had been knocked out in a “strike.” It has 38 million views.

Bowling a strike…

an Iran regime strike.

Wow 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥



Via @WhiteHouse

pic.twitter.com/ZqtoJ6bDvh — Odog Off Leash (@OdogOffLeash) March 12, 2026

A second clip released on March 12 is titled “Undefeated” in all caps and continues the theme. A video-game version of the conflict presents Operation Epic Fury as a series of sports games — a callback to Wii U Sports as a golfer gets a “hole in one” and a baseball player hits the ball “out of the park.” Meanwhile, images of Iranian targets being destroyed flash across the screen.

War is not a joke. It is not a game.



The White House is putting out stuff like this while flag draped coffins come home to broken families.



Is it too much to ask for the commander-in-chief to just take his most solemn and sacred responsibility seriously? Enough. https://t.co/wOdwygl7o2 — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) March 12, 2026

After viewing a White House video, Sen. Raphael Warnock wrote, “War is not a joke. It is not a game. The White House is putting out stuff like this while flag-draped coffins come home to broken families. Is it too much to ask for the commander-in-chief to just take his most solemn and sacred responsibility seriously? Enough.”

Many commenters agreed, calling the meme war “an embarrassment” and “offensive.” One concluded, “This is incredibly disturbing from the White House.”