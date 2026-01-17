‘Sit There Like a Little B—h?’: Jealous Husband Loses It on Southwest Flight After Man Talks to His Wife — Then Gets Booted as Passengers Clap and Crack Jokes

Viral video shows a cabin crew member booting a man from a Southwest flight after he started yelling at other passengers because another man was talking to his wife.

The video shows a series of clips from different angles that capture the disruption, starting with the moment a flight attendant informs a male passenger that he must deboard.

A man is asked to disembark a Southwest Flight after he caused a disturbance. (Photo: Instagram/mikeandbo)

“There’s no excuse, so I’m telling you, you have to get off,” the flight attendant states.

Other passengers chime in, one yelling, “Everybody wants you off, dude!”

This stokes the man’s ire, and he responds, “So if your wife’s over there talking to another dude, man, you’re just gonna sit there and take it like a little b—h? But you feel like you can talk to me?”

At that point, he gets up to exit his row while still yelling and swearing at passengers.

“Nut job! You’re running your mouth, m—f—r!” the man shouts while carrying his takeout food.

Another passenger also began heckling the man, which riled him even further.

“Dollar for a slice!” one passenger shouts.

“Put your f—ing phone down, you d—bag. Aren’t you like 80 and you’re still f—ing filming people,” the man tells the heckler before throwing his bag of takeout at the passenger.

Another angle shows the moment he throws the bag at a smiling passenger, who doesn’t seem fazed by the man’s anger.

As the man is escorted off the plane, other passengers are heard laughing, clapping, and even telling jokes.

“French fries anyone?” asks the man who was saddled with the takeout food. “That’s all he’s got left.”

The footage was originally posted on TikTok before being reshared to other platforms. Most viewers were shocked by the man’s outburst and were amused by the other passengers’ jokes and jeers.

Southwest’s open seating policy might be the reason he couldn’t sit next to his wife. The policy dictates that once a passenger is on board, they can choose any seat they like. It’s anyone’s guess, but the couple could have been the last to board when there were minimal seating options, or they didn’t check in early.

Southwest has announced that it will phase out the policy to introduce assigned seating on Jan. 27.