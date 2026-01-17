‘Kool-Aid Drinking Monkey’: Mother Says Black Teen Suspended After Punching White Classmate Who Called Him Racial Slurs, Then Filed a Police Report

A cellphone video showing the moments a Black high school student punches his white classmate, triggering a police report and a school suspension, but the boy’s mother says the narrative being spread about the clip doesn’t line up with what really happened.

The video shows two teenage boys arguing in a school gymnasium. The argument escalated when one boy punched the other, causing the teen to fall to the ground.

Sparkle Wilson says her son was fending off bullies when he was caught in a video hitting another teen. (Photo: X screenshot/

The incident happened at Troy Athens High School in Michigan. School administrators suspended the teen who threw the punch for 10 days.

However, the teen’s mother is disputing any version of events that isn’t a truthful account of what happened.

“I posted the video because it’s easy to flip a narrative. It’s easy to make my son, or any kid that’s defending themselves, look like they’re angry or the villain without any context to the video,” Sparkle Wilson told WJBK.

She posted the cellphone footage online and clarified that the teen who was hit was racially bullying her son and calling him slurs. She said that the group in the gym attempted to jump him, and he threw the first punch to ward off a potential attack.

“My son was afraid of what was going to happen, swung on the young man in the video, as you can see,” Wilson said.

She said the same boy involved in the altercation has a history of making racially insensitive statements toward her son.

“You shouldn’t have to worry about being called the N-word or a Kool-Aid-drinking monkey,” Wilson added.

The superintendent agreed with Wilson’s sentiments.

The other boys seen in the video were also reprimanded. Only part of the group was suspended, but it’s unclear how long their suspensions were.

“What is seen in that video is not the whole context of the video. I was concerned,” said Superintendent Richard Macheski. “Any type of hurtful language — racially insensitive or homophobic — is not respectful of the individuals in our school district and is absolutely not acceptable.”

Local law enforcement are also involved and investigating after the boy who was punched filed a police report.