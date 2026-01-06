‘What in the Entire F–K is He Doing?’: Trump Loses His Grip on Sanity When His Bizarre Moaning and Groaning While Imitating Females Stops Fans Cold

Donald Trump was in rare form as he spoke to House Republicans during a meeting at the Kennedy Center on Jan. 6. The retreat marked his first act of business since returning to the White House for the New Year.

The goal was to ensure GOP lawmakers are aligned with his political agenda, which included remarks about health care policy and winning consequential midterm elections. If the outcomes of the upcoming races favor Democrats, Trump’s vision for the remainder of his presidential term would likely be derailed.

President Donald Trump tried his best to imitate female weightlifters during a press conference that left viewers cringing over his sound effects. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Those stakes, though, were hardly the most captivating part of the live broadcast. At one point, the reality TV personality kicked his showmanship into high gear with a bit about weightlifters. Obnoxiously and grotesquely, the 79-year-old pantomimed female and male athletes.

With wild, big eyes, he stuck out his tongue, wagged it around his mouth, and moaned and sighed like his interpretation of a lady as he pumped his arms in the air. He mocked the emotional response of the female lifter and her family, noting that they all were crying after her performance.

On the contrary, he said a male lifter is less dramatic. “He walks up — bing. He could have gone ding, ding, ding, ding,” said Trump while moving his arms in an effortless bench press motion.

Republicans sitting there watching this and saying YES he is the best President anyone could ask for. You all should be ashamed of yourself for not having a spine https://t.co/c2a4SdiPrl — Shauna Gisin 🌸🦋🌺 (@shaunagisin) January 6, 2026

His outlandish antics were snipped and plastered across social media, revealing that hardly anyone understood what they were witnessing. An IG Threads user wondered, “What is he trying to tell us? Are there any experts here who can interpret this crazy behavior?

“Is this AI or is this real? Those movements in hands and face do NOT look normal for him,” commented one onlooker. A third individual wrote, “There he goes sounding like he’s having an orgasm again. This man should be in a Vaudeville show or a memory care unit. He is so undignified. He is so un serious. He was always a reality TV game show host and he has not evolved to being a president ever.”

“He thinks when he steps to a podium it’s comedy hour. It’s ridiculous,” noted a fourth person.

One heckler suggested the bizarre theatrics were a diversion. That person typed, “He’s pooping. He does that to try and hide the sound of defecation.” Speculation about Trump’s cognitive fitness also came into question in the reactions. A critic declared, “What in the entire F–K is he doing??? They don’t see that something is seriously wrong here???

President Trump jokes about a biological man winning a women's weightlifting challenge — and criticizes New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over his stance on transgender athletes:



"And Mamdani, whatever the hell his name is, in New York… He thinks it's wonderful to have… pic.twitter.com/92ddd22XJX — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 5, 2025

The president’s attempt at political correctness was fueled by his need to be “very liberal” to “get that vote; it’s not an easy vote to get,” he added. “It’s very tough for me to get.” Trump previously told a version of the joke during the America Business Forum in Miami in November.