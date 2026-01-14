‘He Got Told What to Say’: Mr. Tendernism Slams Hate Over Keith Lee Tip in New Video with White Restaurant Owner, Fans Say It Feels ‘Staged’ and Forced 

Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson, also known as “Unc” to the Internet is setting the record straight following the uproar behind Keith Lee’s visit last month.

Johnson propelled the BBQ spot, Destination Smokehouse, to fame after sharing videos of their fall off the bone meat while yelling out his signature phrase, “Tendernism.”

Lee, who also became famous from his viral food reviews, was one of the many fans who visited the Murietta, California, restaurant since its popularity grew. Afterward he attempted to meet pitmaster Johnson to give him close to a $5,000 tip. But Lee confessed was turned away by staff because Johnson was busy filming a podcast. Now the real owner is alleging another story.

Mr. Tendernism and original owner of Destination Smokehouse address backlash following Keith Lee’s review and visit. (Photos: Destination Smokehouse/Instagram; @keith_lee125/TikTok; Destination Smokehouse/Instagram)

This sparked backlash theories that Johnson was being mistreated or used and needs to start his own establishment. Although Chef Johnson and Destination Smokehouse’s real owner Nick Yepremian have already cleared up the misunderstanding in one response video, the negative fan comments have persisted, prompting the restaurant duo to create two more indirect posts.

In the Jan. 11 clip, Johnson stood firm on his relationship with Yepremian, making it clear that they are still solid and plan to remain that way despite the outside noise.

“Let me get this straight. Me and him, boy, we gonna ride the ’House like Roy rode Trigger. I’m out of here,” Johnson said, comparing his collaboration with Yepremian to that of mid-20th century actor and country singer Roy Rogers and his iconic horse Trigger.

Yepremian stepped in, acknowledging that their surge on social media isn’t just about food but also the social impact. He even expressed appreciation to Johnson by calling him “a blessing” for bringing increased attention to the restaurant.

In a clip from the same video, Johnson urged fans to refrain from bringing any negativity to their page. He said, “Hey, we don’t need no hate. Look, don’t hate on him. Don’t hate on what we’re trying to do.” He then encouraged fans to “send some good comments,” before later giving Yepremian a hug.

Fans who weren’t convinced wrote, “Blink twice if you need help Unc.” Another wrote, “This getting weird now lol I don’t wanna eat here no more!”

Someone else who was suspicious said, “This looks odd asf like it’s staged and he gets told what to say.”

Johnson and Yepremian addressed the situation with Lee previously in a YouTube Live with Willie D. Live.

In the Jan. 6 clip, Yepremian explains the day Lee appeared at the restaurant to surprise Johnson with the $5,000 they were in the middle of filming a podcast with Outlawz member E.D.I. Mean. They weren’t aware Lee had shown up until after they were done filming, and by then it seems Lee had left.

“If I would have known he was here, I would have probably asked to stop for a few seconds so I could have gone over there,” Yepremian said. “Ever since I reached out to him, I’ve gotten zero response. I thought I was very respectful. From what I watched of the review, it just didn’t seem like he really captured what its like when you come to this place. It’s disappointing that, as popular as people can be on social media, people don’t know everybody.”

Johnson said he is still willing to meet Lee and offered for him to come back to the restaurant because there are “no hard feelings.”

When D. Live attempted to get clarity on Johnson’s equity in the business, which has been a huge concern for many Black online fans, his response was that it “ain’t nobody business.”

After fans became aware that Mr. Tendernism was not the owner of Destination Smokehouse despite very quickly becoming a viral face for it, many were concerned that he was being used and potentially not being compensated properly.

Yepremian offered a little more information by later saying, “As far as ownership goes, as much as I’ll say, because I’m going to respect Walt’s privacy, Walt is definitely a part of this business. He is not an employee. I would be safe to say that the finances that we have both been able to, uh, increase into our bank account since we’ve been here has been something great for both of us.”

Johnson joined the family-owned company in 2020 back when they were just a coffee bar. It was Johnson who convinced Yepremian to start incorporating barbecue food items on the menu which, in turn, increased their business and transformed them to Destination Smokehouse.