‘It’s an Acquired Taste’: Keith Lee Spits Out UK Cuisine In Disgust, Leaves Enraged London Fans Crashing Out Over ‘Stale’ Bread and ‘No Flavor’ Baked Beans

Keith Lee has taken the United Kingdom by storm with his viral food review of a traditional English breakfast. The popular food critic and his family are currently abroad shocking their palates by indulging in London’s food scene.

His first assessment of the cuisine, though not a part of the food tour, was uploaded on Feb. 15 as he taste-tested hash browns, eggs, bacon, toast, baked beans, a charred mushroom, black pudding, and sausage from his hotel.

The first few food items were staples for the first meal of the day, but the TikToker’s reactions derailed as he dug into the more British pairings.

Keith Lee enrages Londoners with his U.K. food review of a traditional English breakfast. (Photos: Kieth_lee125/TikTok.)

“This is where it starts getting different,” said Lee as he began to sample the toast which he topped with beans, which is a popular British delicacy.

“The bread is definitely stale. The tomatoes taste like they were baked in ketchup, in a very like sweet ketchup too. It’s very mushy. In my opinion, there’s no flavor other than, like, a sweet ketchup, no salt, no seasoning. In my opinion, this is extremely low. One out of 10,” he said.

The former MMA fighter said he stayed “open-minded” as he moved to try the blood pudding, which is traditionally made of pork blood sausage, grain cereal, and shortening. “Immediately tastes like blood,” said Lee after spitting out the mouthful off camera.

Lee explained, “The chunks of other things is extremely unsettling for me. I fully understand that’s a thing that people enjoy and that it’s an acquired taste, or it could be an acquired taste. I haven’t acquired that taste.”

He likened the pudding to chitlins, noting that there are people who love the Southern cuisine of pig intestines and then those who are repulsed by it.

Immediate reactions to the video proved that countless people found the review humorous. “This food tour bout to be a blooper reel,” a TikTok user wrote.

Several reacted to the challenging bite of toast, calling it “styrofoam” or “half brick” and saying that it “lasted HOURS” before his teeth successfully cut through the bread.

The way Keith Lee is STRUGGLING in England is taking me out.



They keep suggesting ethnic/immigrant food to him. Not realizing that's proving his/our point.



He is trying NATIVE BRITISH cuisine. pic.twitter.com/LxZvXAImPI — be nice (@0hbetave) February 19, 2025

Another implored Lee to, “Please just stick to Carribean and African food spots while you’re in England lol typical English food is terrible.” But, as usual with his reviews, hordes of locals took personal offense to his lackluster experience.

An angered Brit tweeted, “The disrespect for British food needs to stop. Food isn’t bad just because it doesn’t come with a side of ranch, covered in hot honey and infused with Hennessy.”

“I’ll pick English breakfast over chitlins and grits any day of the week,” read another response. At least one person watching the ongoing discourse, which also included racist jabs at Black Americans, served an assessment that stated, “Keith Lee is in London and the beans on toast collective is crashing out.”

A similar scene unfolded last year when the Lee Family delivered scathing reviews of the Atlanta food scene.

However, when the London food tour officially kicked off, the amateur food reviewer took the advice of locals and tested out a British breakfast.

Aside from suggesting that the food needed a bit of salt, pepper, hot sauce, and Tony Chachere’s seasoning, he approved of the meal. Additionally, he has gone on to visit establishments serving Caribbean, Indian, and Latin-infused, some of which have delighted taste buds and others not so much.