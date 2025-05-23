‘You N—Word Lovers Can Go Back to Africa’: Keith Lee Leaves $3K Tip for Lexington, North Carolina’s First Black-Owned Soul Food Restaurant in Amid Racist Pushback from Locals

A single visit from TikTok food critic Keith Lee has turned the tide for a Black-owned soul food restaurant facing vicious racial harassment in Lexington, North Carolina.

What began as another stop on Lee’s culinary tour through the state became a powerful story of resilience and community support when he encountered JJ’s Mama’s Soulfood Restaurant.

The owner, Tyleata Jones, had been battling not just the typical challenges of small business ownership, but also the painful reality of being the first Black restaurateur in a historically hostile environment.

Keith Lee stopped by the first Black soul food restaurant in North Carolina and gave them a $3,000 tip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lee paid a visit to “The First Black Owned Restaurant In North Carolina,” as he wrote in his caption. “This was an experience that I’ll never forget and always appreciate thank you @jjs_mama_soulfood just for being you. God Is Amazing,” he continued.

While driving through Charlotte to Raleigh, he stopped at JJ’s Mama’s after the owner sent him a DM. “Honestly I’ve been hanging on with a wing and a prayer,” was written in a lengthy paragraph sent from the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Jones also revealed to Lee that she was the first Black person to own a soul food restaurant in the city of Lexington, “on record.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing attention not only to the restaurant’s food but also to the hateful, racist messages its owner has received from critics hoping the business fails.

“We’re growing on them, but it’s a racist place. So, they wrote me and they were like basically, ‘Hi, I hope you don’t raise a dime for your restaurant. We have enough n—ger lovers here. We don’t need any more. I hope your restaurant fails and you don’t even get to start,'” Jones shared with Lee during his visit.

She continued reading from the hateful message, “‘You n—ger lovers can go back to Africa. We don’t need any Black restaurants in Davidson County.'”

However, her response to the behavior demonstrated remarkable grace. She replied to the anonymous sender: “Well, hello. I’m sorry the color of my skin defines who I am to you, but I pray God takes the hate out of your heart. My restaurant will prosper with or without anyone’s help because I believe in a Higher Power.”

Her response continued with an offer of kindness.

“I will make you this promise. If you’re ever down on your luck and you need a meal, my door is always open,” she wrote back. “I pray God has mercy on your soul on judgment day.”

(Photo: @keith_lee125/Instagram)

Jones explained that she keeps this exchange displayed in her restaurant as a reminder that not everyone will support her journey.

Moved by her story, Lee did what he has become known for: He left a generous $3,000 tip with a stipulation that $1,000 be used to give back to the community.

The impact was immediate. After Lee’s review, which included an 8 out of 10 rating for her famous wing boil, business tripled in a single day. The restaurant sold out completely on May 19, posting a simple “Thank you to everyone” on Instagram.

The “famous seafood boil” that impressed Lee – featuring wings, celery, potatoes, eggs, corn, turkey necks, and beef sausages – has since been renamed “The Keith Lee Special” due to overwhelming demand.

“It feels like a new grand opening all over again,” Jones told WXII 12, expressing her excitement about the surge in customers, including some traveling from as far as Augusta, Georgia.

Katherine Delgado, who made the journey from Georgia after seeing Lee’s TikTok, shared, “We were just on TikTok yesterday and my sister she sent me this video about this restaurant, and I said let’s go tomorrow. We got in the car around 8 o’clock this morning and we came.”

Lee’s followers were quick to respond to the story on social media.

“When white ppl say go back to Africa it’s mind blowing like go back to Europe,” one person wrote.

Another added, “If we all went back to Africa, they would follow us.”

Some commenters focused on Jones’ graceful response to hatred.

“Her response was incredible. Attack hate with kindness,” a comment read, adding, “I want her establishment to be so successful. These are messages that need to be out there. Posting negativity to do something positive. Win.”

This transformation is not Lee’s first time making a significant impact on a small business.

In April 2025, he revisited The Puddery in Pearland, Texas, a year after his initial review saved the banana pudding shop from closure, this time presenting owner Janel Prator with a $50,000 check to support her expansion plans.

For Jones, the unexpected visit from Lee has given her business the exposure it needed to thrive despite the racist undercurrents in the community.

As she said about Lee’s 8 out of 10 rating, “The way he bit my chicken the second time around is what really made me feel good, but an 8 out of 10 coming from Keith Lee is awesome. He said anything less wouldn’t be right.”