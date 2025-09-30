‘Props to the Chef’: Keith Lee Turns His Third Baby Reveal Into a Heartwarming Hospital Food Review, and Fans Can’t Stop Crying

Food critic Keith Lee and his wife Ronni have added another bundle of joy to their family, and what better way to announce the arrival of their third child than with one of his infamous review videos.

Lee got popular doing food reviews that typically consist of the TikTok star trying out various foods from a local restaurant and giving his honest opinion on the taste and quality. After trying each dish, he’ll give it a rating out of 10.

Appearing from his typical filming spot inside his car, Lee gave a hilarious review of his and his wife’s two-day stay in the hospital before bringing his new son on camera.

Keith Lee does review-style video to introduce his newborn son. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“Me and my wife are in Dallas, Texas, and we just left the hospital after being there for two days, because she been cooking something for nine months and I keep hearing it’s the best thing that ever happened to us,” Lee said. “So today I finally got it, and in my opinion I want to see if that’s true.”

‘Some People Would Get Mad at the Critiques’: Louisiana Restaurant Took Notes from Keith Lee’s Visit Months After His Atlanta Reviews Yielded Death Threats

Using his signature phrase for all videos, he continued, “So I got it, let’s try it and we gon’ rate it one through ten.”

The 28-year-old started with a brief review of their overall hospital stay and the “fantastic” customer service they received from the staff.

“We not only received full lodging, food, 24-hour bedside service and I had a half a bed, slash, a couch that I could sleep on. And on top of that, the chef of the hospital found out we was there and he brought a full course meal just to meet my wife. God is amazing.”

Without naming the hospital they gave birth at, Lee also shared that the doctor, their doula and the majority of the staff were all Black women, whom he each described as “amazing.”

Saving the best part for last, he said, “With that being said, I’m going to show you what we got and we gon try it and rate it one through 10.” The husband father of three then cut to himself, holding up his baby boy next to the side of his face.

“One 7 pound 18 inch boy,” he said, and shortly after revealed their son’s date of birth, which was on Sept. 24, and his name, Kardigan Marcus Lee.

This marks Keith and Roni’s first son as they are already parents of two daughters named Karter Lee, 5, and Riley Lee, 2.

Lee gave his son a sniff. The baby cooed, and Lee, smiling brightly, rated him a perfect 10 out of 10. Ronni, who sat in the car next to Lee, shared her review as well.

She added, “Just the right amount of sweetness.”

Joking about her and her husband, she said, “Customer service was a 10 out of 10, if you ask me. They did very well when they made this one.”

The video ended him, telling his fanbase, “If y’all don’t see us for a minute that is why. We gon’ be out focusing on family, focusing on baby, focusing on mom.”

Fans shared their excitement on the video.

One person said, “Look at him, props to the chef.”

Someone else excited for the family’s future said, “I’m gonna be hyped for mini Lee Food reviews.”

Another person wrote, “This is the best video he’s ever made! Why am I over here tearing up!”

Before becoming a food critic, Lee was a highly trained and recommended MMA fighter in Las Vegas. But after struggling in the ring, his contract was terminated in 2021. He fell into depression, but with some encouragement from Ronni, he picked himself up and moved forward.

Lee began tapping in more to his TikTok platform, which he initially used to get better at speaking in interviews during his time with the MMA.

Once that phase ended, he started posting family content on his account, drawing attention by cooking meals to satisfy Ronni’s pregnancy cravings. Soon, he was reviewing other people’s food, and by 2023, his followers had skyrocketed from 1 million to 8 million.

Lee’s friendly and honest food reviews inspire locals and viewers to try the restaurants he highlights, helping some local eateries attract more customers in the process. Whether it’s a restaurant or a food truck, he shows up without hesitation.

Some of the restaurants he reviewed were on the brink of closing, but a positive review from Lee helped them stay open. He even left $3,000 in tips at other restaurants. Many places had lines wrapped around the building just one day after he visited them. Fans hae coined these positive occurrences as “The Keith Lee Effect.”

Now the creator sits at 17.2 million followers on Tik Tok.