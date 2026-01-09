“F-cking Moron’: Trump Mocked for Giving Medical Advice — and Then His Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him in the Worst Way

President Donald Trump’s disgusting name-calling is coming back to haunt him after giving unsolicited medical advice to parents and pregnant women.

Trump took to social media Monday, Jan. 5, to carp about Tylenol again, and to warn about childhood vaccines and proper dosages, even though he, nor, for that matter, his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, has any background, licenses, or experience in medicine in any way or capacity.

“Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY, DON’T GIVE TYLENOL TO YOUR YOUNG CHILD FOR VIRTUALLY ANY REASON, BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!), TAKE CHICKEN P SHOT SEPARATELY, TAKE HEPATITAS B SHOT AT 12 YEARS OLD, OR OLDER, AND, IMPORTANTLY, TAKE VACCINE IN 5 SEPARATE MEDICAL VISITS!,” Trump advised despite no scientific basis for any of what he said.

He might even regret the post after facing relentless online trolling over the message on his Truth Social platform, especially since admitting in a recent bombshell interview on his health that he ignores his doctors’ orders and takes a mega dose of aspirin every day.

The post generated more than 7,000 reposts and over 26,000 likes, so thousands of people saw this bad health advice.

Social media went into a meltdown.

“Quiet, piggy,” Republicans Against Trump posted on X, referencing a remark Trump made to a reporter a few months ago when he didn’t like her question.

“Remember the last time he gave medical advice,” another Threads user asked, referring to Trump’s first term when he floated the idea of Americans injecting bleach to cure COVID-19, above another post about an increase in accidental poisonings after Trump’s comments.

“F-cking moron,” another Threads user angrily stated.

Trump critics say part of what is so infuriating about the president, who has no medical expertise at all, is his own disregard for doctors’ recommendations and his unhealthy lifestyle habits overall.

In a Wall Street Journal interview last month, the President admitted disregarding his doctors’ advice on taking a low dose of aspirin daily. Trump told the WSJ he takes four times the recommended dosage every day.

He also admitted to disliking exercise, except for golf, calling it a waste of time.

And his penchant for fatty and salty food, such as McDonald’s hamburgers and French fries, is well known.

“I wouldn’t take medical advice from a guy who ignores medical advice from his own physician,” Threads user David Cuming warned.

Another user, Ctkath13, pointed out, “As Trump OD’s on aspirin.”

Another frustrating aspect of Trump’s post, giving out bogus medical advice, according to critics, is that it came the same day Kennedy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a revised and weakened childhood vaccine schedule without any solid scientific proof, studies or expert advice on why the changes to these immunizations are needed, except for Kennedy’s famous anti-vaxxer beliefs.

The CDC is now recommending 11 childhood shots instead of the suggested 17, representing a major shift in U.S. vaccine policy.