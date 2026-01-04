‘Swollen and Pasty’: Donald Trump’s Health Continues to Unravel After New Video Shows a Clumsy Attempt to Hide His Limp

President Donald Trump has tried to tamp down persistent questions about his apparent decline in health and fitness for office, but a new video is raising even more concerns and drawing even more scrutiny.

Trump is the oldest person ever to assume the presidency. He was 78 years old when he was inaugurated for a second term last January and turned 79 over the summer.

President Donald Trump walks off Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on December 20, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Now, a clip of his arrival at his New Year’s Eve party on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, is elevating those concerns to a new level.

Trump is first seen walking beside first lady Melania Trump, slightly dragging his left leg, before straightening up and trying to conceal it as he realizes the cameras are on him. He grabs Melania’s hand when he stops to answer a few questions from the press.

‘Well He’s an Idiot’: Trump Thinks He Knows Better Than Doctors as He Defies Warnings — Then Offers an Explanation That Raises New Alarms

The video sent the internet into overload mode as social media had a field day speculating about what Trump may be hiding from the public.

OMG!!! Trump just showed up at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate New Year's, dragging his right leg, and quickly adjusted his walk when he realizes the cameras are on.



What's Trump hiding? pic.twitter.com/rowF9mIh4c — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 1, 2026

“His health is deteriorating fast. Whatever is wrong with him doesn’t seem to [be] getting any better but worse,” an X user noted.

A MAGA supporter disagreed, “Someone sees a camera and they stand taller, walk straighter, smile, and maybe suck in their gut a little. That’s not suspicious to me. It would be more suspicious if someone didn’t do these things.”

But that didn’t stop the rampant comments about Trump’s seemingly weak-looking appearance.

Another X poster observed, “DJT looks all swollen and pasty..he doesn’t look good at all..the odds are good.”

“Legit just saw the world’s most awkward power walk,” this X user stated.

X user Lady Alison Kidder came to Trump’s defense, “He isn’t hiding anything, he has bad feet. Always has. It’s what kept him out of the military. He has custom made shoes. His feet were probably hurting.”

The White House revealed last summer that he had swollen ankles from a condition known as chronic venous insufficiency, which affects many older Americans.

And he admitted in a Wall Street Journal interview that he’s tried compression socks to address the condition, but “didn’t like them.”

He’s also admitted before and did so again to The WSJ that he doesn’t like exercise, except for golf.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” the president proclaimed. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

But he also revealed in the same article that he’s more aware of the importance of getting up when sitting behind a desk for hours.

However, the renewed scrutiny on his health prompted the president to take to his Truth Social platform to once again try to regain control of the story, which has been spinning out of control.

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” he insisted.

And his MAGA base has rallied around him on questions about what appears to be his declining health.

“Mans in his 80’s…have people seen other people in their 80’s?!” X user Brandon remarked.

Trump has also exhibited other health concerns, including nodding off in public at White House meetings and events and persistent bruising on his hands that could be related to thinning skin from a high dose of aspirin he’s been taking for decades.