‘Terrified of Being Popped Off’: JD Vance Gets ‘Spooked,’ Freezes Mid-Briefing, Then Accuses One of Trump’s Enemies of Trying to Sabotage Him

President Donald Trump‘s daily antics are so well-known that members of his wayward administration are often overlooked — including Vice President JD Vance.

While the president’s often sensationalized rhetoric prompts pearl-clutching on a regular basis, Vance is no choirboy when it comes to spouting tropes himself.

JD Vance appears fearful in a viral video that shows him interrupting his own speech after hearing noises during a press briefing. (Photo: Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

During his speech at a Turning Point USA event, the vice president said, “you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.” Vance also said Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas — who is Black — has “street girl persona.” However, his dog whistles aren’t what have folks dragging Vance this time.

The vice president was addressing reporters in the White House briefing room on Jan. 8 when an unexpected moment appeared to rattle him. Vance had joined White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to speak following a fatal incident involving ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Earlier that day, ICE officers fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Authorities claimed the agents acted in self-defense, alleging Good “weaponized her vehicle” and intended to harm them.

After Vance went off about the “rampant fraud” that he claims exists in the immigration system, he interrupted his own speech after he heard clicking noises behind him due to a camera malfunction.

“I am a father of three young kids, a lot of kids …” he said as he turned around to look and asked, “What is that going on there? Is that normal?”

Reporters replied that the noises were coming from a camera above him that was malfunctioning. In a moment of especially poor taste, given the subject matter, Vance then laughed as he joked, “OK, CNN installed this broken camera just to throw me off my game, but it’s not going to work.”

Several people dragged Vance for being so worried about the noises that he interrupted his own speech.

Many of the comments spoke to his character, while others claimed that the vice president might be afraid he’s in physical danger because of his provocative politics. Turning Point leader Charlie Kirk was shot during a speech in Orem, Utah, as he spoke about gun violence in September. There have also been several attempts on Trump’s life, and folks think Vance is worried he could be next.

“He’s such a weak little man,” replied one user on Threads. “Vance is beginning to fear losing his life,” added another.

“These people are terrified of being popped off,” one user wrote about Trump’s Administration. “They know they’re playing with fire.”

“They should be nervous,” agreed another. “The more they lie and murder, the more likely that there will be retribution.”

Video of Good’s encounter with ICE has gone viral, and it disputes the agents’ claim that they shot her out of fear for their safety.

It clearly shows her trying to drive away from the agents after they ordered her out of her vehicle, just a few blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered by the police in 2020. The ,ayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, called the self-defense claim by the ICE agents “bulls–t.”

The vice president defended the ICE agents at the press briefing while blaming the media for people protesting against the agents’ actions.

“This was an attack on law and order,” he claimed. “This was an attack on the American people. The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day.”

Vance also blamed the victim for her demise and claimed her death was a tragedy of her own making.