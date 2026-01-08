‘She Is … Scared’: Kristi Noem Thought She Was Owning the Moment Praising Trump — Never Realizing the Focus Had Already Drifted to the Obvious

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem can wear all the hats she wants, but there’s not a single brim to keep people from noticing the obvious.

The enforcer of Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has border safety pegged as her top priority, but plenty of people think she could stand to be a little more concerned about something else.

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – JANUARY 7: U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at a roundtable discussion with local ranchers and employees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on January 7, 2026 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

The politician looked almost unrecognizable during a Jan. 6 Fox News interview with Jesse Watters. Noem, 54, wore a black long-sleeved shirt and a black DHS ball cap with her long brown hair covering her ears for the remote guest appearance. Her piercing eyes, harshly drawn-on eyebrows, and plumped and glossed lips stood out against her untanned skin that appeared wrinkle-free.

Taking in her revamped look left onlookers bewildered, even more so when they noticed that the only things moving on her face were her blinking eyelids and her mouth. Otherwise, she was observed staring into the camera expressionless and wide-eyed.

As one person stated, “Her face looks really different. Barely recognizable in a close up, but her hair and voice are the same, so that helped.” A second onlooker noted, “She can’t even move her face any more.” Collectively, critics were all seeking an answer to one question: “What is happening with Kristi Noem’s face?” A third person said, “She is clearly scared,” referring to her raised eyebrows.

what is happening with Kristi Noem’s face? https://t.co/c4nmfcLSCk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2026

The most obvious answers are frequent trips to a medispa and maybe even a plastic surgeon for a more permanent retouch to slow down, or more dramatically reverse, the aging process. An IG Threads user said it “looks like she’s one cosmetic surgery closer to being one of the Mag-a-lago freaks.”

The “Mar-a-Lago face” phenomenon has also been associated with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Kimberly Guilfoyle and other women with access to Trump’s beloved Palm Beach resort.

Those women commonly share similar features attributed to excess fillers and Botox. A signature attribute is the unnaturally fuller lips and cheekbones, as well as an overhaul of their makeup style.

What has happened to Kristi Noem's face? 😳



2019 2025 https://t.co/pFMDlcZH6K pic.twitter.com/akAqHYesEz — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) February 9, 2025

One explanation reads, “She was having plastic surgery to fix her face! It looks like it had an effect on her face! She must’ve had injection shots!” Others suggested that Noem was not in the spotlight as often as 2025 wrapped because she was recovering from a recent facial nip-tuck.

A detractor wrote, “She just got her face done,” prompting someone else to quip, “YUP. She’s been M.I.A for weeks!” A heckler joked that a new face was Noem’s present from Santa. They commented, “Well. I guess we know what Kristi got for Christmas. Fillers, eyebrows, lips,” all of which left her looking “like someone inflated her face.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom nicknamed her “Kosplay Kristi” and “Kowgirl Kristi,” mocking her dramatic changes in appearance. Speculation about her ever-changing mug reached new lows in December.

At the time, folks noticed her husband of 33 years, Bryon Noem, did not wish her a public happy birthday. An Instagram user quipped that even he didn’t recognize his wife.