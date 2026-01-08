Wisconsin Teen Who Murdered His Parents and Took Photos of Their Bodies in Plot to ‘Save the White Race’ Will Plead Guilty, Authorities Say

A Wisconsin teen is set to plead guilty after he allegedly murdered his parents and conspired to overthrow the federal government as part of a plot to “save the white race,” investigators say.

Nikita Casap, 18, was charged with homicide for the shooting deaths of his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer, in Waukesha in February 2025.

Nikita Casap, 18, will plead guilty to charges connected to the shooting deaths of his mom and stepdad. Authorities say he killed his parents and also plotted to overthrow the government. (Photos: Screenshots/WITI)

Court records cited by WISN indicate that Casap accepted a plea bargain in which he will plead guilty to the homicide charges. In exchange, the state will dismiss the remaining seven counts he faces, including theft, hiding a corpse, misappropriating ID information to obtain money, and operating a motor vehicle without consent.

A judge will decide whether to approve the plea deal on Jan. 8. Casap faces a life sentence without the possibility of extended supervision.

Investigators say the teen shot his mom and stepdad on or around Feb. 11, 2025, then stole their car, money, passports, and the family dog and fled to Kansas.

After the teen didn’t show up for school for two weeks, police were asked to conduct a welfare check at his home, where they found the decomposing bodies of his parents underneath blankets.

According to court documents obtained by Law&Crime, the teen sent texts from his stepfather’s phone to make it appear as if he was still alive, but family members and friends described the texts as “weird” and uncharacteristic of Mayer.

Police arrested Casap in Kansas after discovering the bodies. Investigators learned he stayed home with his parents’ dead bodies for days before fleeing Wisconsin. Video surveillance caught him taking pictures and lighting candles around the bodies. Audio also picked up his voice saying, “So you can see him there. I can literally see the f—ing rotten body there.”

Authorities also learned that the teen had been communicating with someone from Russia through the Telegram messaging app and uncovered a plot to “overthrow the government of the United States and assassinate President Trump.”

Investigators unearthed a manifesto titled “Accelerate the Collapse,” that included plans for a “political revolution in the United States” to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians.

Authorities believe Casap killed his parents so that he could steal their money and passports to finance the plot and move to Ukraine.

In one of the Telegram messages he sent to a Russian national, he asked ” …while in Ukraine, I’ll be able to live a normal life? Even when it’s found out I did it?”

He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.