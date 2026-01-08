‘They Were Just Calling His Name’: ER Doctor Who Was Recognized for His Work During Pandemic, Kills Girlfriend Before Taking Own Life After Standoff

A Florida community was left shaken after a SWAT team responded to a domestic disturbance in which an emergency room doctor fatally shot his live-in girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened in the Coconut Creek neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 3.

Police say that 34-year-old Jean Dominique Foreau fatally shot his partner and the mother of his child 38-year-old, Veloudre Petitval, before turning the gun on himself. (Photos: LinkedIn, WPLG)

Police say they were called to a home in that area that morning for a shots-fired call.

Cell phone videos taken by neighbors show police and SWAT teams surrounding a home with their guns drawn.

“Can you please get dressed and exit the home?” an officer was heard saying in body camera footage.

Residents said that the police spent hours trying to call the shooting suspect out of the home.

“They were just calling his name, just to come outside of the house, that he was under arrest,” neighbor Johnny Madriz told WPLG.

Police later found 34-year-old Jean Dominique Foureau dead inside the home. Foureau was once featured in a feature story on CBS Miami about his work with Broward Health and the greater Fort Lauderdale community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investigators said Foureau shot and killed 38-year-old Veloudre Petitval, his partner and the mother of their 2-year-old son, before taking his own life. It’s unclear whether their child was home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors recalled Foureau and his family moving into the community last year.

“I always saw him, the kids. They didn’t move here that long ago — I think it was a couple of months ago,” one neighbor said.

No arrests were made, and police say the incident is isolated and remains under investigation.

Florida Department of Health records cited by the Miami Herald confirm that Foureau was a doctor at Broward Health Medical Center.

Fourneau’s LinkedIn states that he was a battalion surgeon with the Florida Army National Guard and a chief resident with the emergency medicine division of the hospital.

In a statement to WPLG, Broward Health said Foureau completed part of his medical training within its system, but the two parted ways in 2024.

“While he completed a portion of his medical training within our health system, that training concluded in 2024, and he has had no affiliation with our organization since then,” the statement said.