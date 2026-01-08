‘Trump Has Been Obese for Decades Himself’: Trump Takes a Hit After RFK Jr.’s Obesity Chat as Critics Pull Brutal Photos of His Larger Than Life Frame

Irony hung over yesterday’s health briefing as President Donald Trump’s weight became part of the broader discussion, arriving just as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. laid out an aggressive push against obesity.

The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services held a press conference at the White House, where the administration unveiled new dietary guidelines.

Kennedy praised Trump for ending the negative stigma attached to saturated fats in his “Make America Healthy Again.”

The disconnect wasn’t lost on critics, who pointed to the awkward overlap in the administration’s health messaging, while Trump’s well-documented fondness for double-fisting Big Macs and Quarter Pounders from McDonald’s continues to fuel jokes.

Kennedy explained that fruits, vegetables, red meat, and cheese at the top of the new food pyramid, while whole grains have now shifted to the bottom of the pyramid. “Protein and healthy fats are essential and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines,” he said after noting that “President Trump has ordered it to end.”

“As Secretary of Health and Human Services, my message is clear — eat real food,” he continued. The new guidelines also limit sugar and processed foods, and Kennedy claimed the guidelines are the country’s “most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in history.”

RFK JR on Obesity: President Trump has ordered it to end.

Video clips of his remarks at the press conference went viral after many noted the audacity of with viewers zeroing in on the audacity of linking Trump to healthy eating. The internet’s disbelief quickly turned into jokes, as critics pointed to years of anecdotes about Trump’s obsession with fast food and eating in bed.

One user wrote, “Trump has been obese for decades himself.”

“Trump the Obese has ordered obesity to end,” joked another. “This message sponsored by the McDonald’s double cheeseburger deluxe, now with more cheese than ever.”

One user shared a picture of Trump, Kennedy, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump Jr., eating McDonald’s aboard Air Force One with the caption, “This you bro?”

Trump, Musk, Don Jr., and RFK Jr. eat McDonald’s on Trump Force One, RFK appears unenthused by the meal.



Trump, Musk, Don Jr., and RFK Jr. eat McDonald's on Trump Force One, RFK appears unenthused by the meal.

“Even being generous about what his height and weight are (he’s not over 6 feet and he’s at least 275 lbs): that’s a BMI of 38.4. Not morbidly obese but certainly not a healthy weight.

Another user summed things up by writing, “Horrifyingly laughable every f’ing day. The outrageous irony & stunning projection has been normalized to the point of numbness.”

Trump has previously listed his height at 6 feet 3 inches and his weight at around 215 pounds in official medical disclosures, figures that would place him just above the normal BMI range for his height.

His doctor tells us that trump is the same height and weight as this 6 ft. 3 inch star. So is Melania growing?

Those numbers resurfaced as a point of contrast during a White House health briefing where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlined a forceful campaign against obesity and promoted new dietary guidelines.

Kennedy’s remarks, which framed obesity as a national crisis that needed to be confronted head-on, drew attention back to Trump’s own reported measurements and physical condition, placing the president’s health profile squarely alongside the administration’s broader messaging on nutrition and weight.