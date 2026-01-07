‘Wanna Go Out with a Bang!’: Black Woman Falsely Accused of Stealing In Chicago Sephora, Embarrasses Security Guard

If a woman who goes by “Thedonrach” on social media ever gets her own comedy show, all bets are off. A disturbing instance of racial profiling had people bursting with laughter online after she turned the tables on the security guard who falsely accused her of stealing.

The aspiring anesthesiologist had been shopping at a Sephora location tucked inside the Kohl’s at the Lincolnwood Mall in Chicago when she was stopped by the guard over a misunderstanding involving perfume.

A Black woman captured the moment she was racially profiled by this man in Sephora located inside the Kohl’s at the Lincolnwood Mall in Chicago. (Photo: TikTok/Thedonrach)

The guard accused her of stealing, refused to give his name, and then promptly disappeared, leaving Thedonrach and her sister under the supervision of a few bewildered employees.

Not one to stand by silently, she immediately called out the racial profiling and then launched into a defense that had viewers “literally in tears.”

“Where are the cameras? Let’s play these cameras back,” she demanded. “Why the f*ck am I stealing a product that’s $35?. Thirty-five dollars? Bitch, I don’t look like I got $35?”

One of the employees tried to shush her, telling her to “lower your voice,” but was no match for Thedonrach, who threatened to call the cops, hire an attorney, and sue the company. “You all been watching because we’re Black, let’s start there. Why the f*ck am I stealing sh*t that’s $35? I wanna go out with a bang, b*tch. I’m gonna steal some sh*t that’s one hundred plus. If I’m gonna steal, why the f*ck am I still standing here?”

As she predicted, the security guard returned after reviewing the surveillance footage, realized she hadn’t stolen anything, and apologized. But that wasn’t enough for Thedonrach, who was still outraged over being racially profiled and “publicly embarrassed,” as she put it in a follow-up video.

She followed the man through the aisles of Kohl’s and back to the security office, all the while delivering an elaborate, and, we’ll be honest, sometimes nonsensical roast aimed at his bald head.

“That’s why you ain’t got no hair now,” she said, “because you stay in people’s business.”

The internet was “cackling,” as one put it. “I’m over here like damn, why bald dudes catching strays,” wrote a person on TikTok, “as I’m watching this video being all up in their business. She got a point.”

Another joked, “He’s bald and’s torturing people who have hair!”

Echoing several comments, one person asked, “Girl, when is your next comedy set?” In one of her follow-up videos, Thedonrach explained that she was “triggered” and recalled a childhood incident in which she and her sister were arrested for eating candy her mom had already paid for, calling it a “traumatizing moment.”

“I give people chances,” she said, “but to humiliate me in public is very embarrassing.”

Social media certainly has her back. “This is the energy we need to give EVERY TIME!!” wrote one, “Proud of you!!!!”