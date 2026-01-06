‘Look at Her’: Shopper Confronts Georgia Woman with Black Paint on Her Face Begging for Cash — Then Spots the Car She’s Driving

A jarring sight was captured on video by a Black woman in Lithonia, Georgia, during a parking-lot encounter she won’t forget anytime soon.

A Jan. 5 clip making the rounds online shows a second woman standing next to her BMW outside The Mall at Stonecrest in the Atlanta suburb. When she turned around, it was revealed that the woman was in full blackface.

A Georgia woman was captured on video with black paint on her face near a mall, asking for money. (Photo: ATLuncensored/X)

In a wild plot twist, the woman in blackface was allegedly begging for money.

“She got paint on herself to make herself look homeless,” the woman filming said. “Ya’ll look at her.”

Astonished, she drove past the woman and her BMW to get some answers, and that’s when matters took an even more perplexing turn: it appeared the woman in blackface was also African American.

Woman in Lithonia asking for money while wearing black paint on her face says it’s for her nonprofit pic.twitter.com/CAiBaMnwtY — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) January 6, 2026

“I have a non-profit organization,” she explained when pressed for more details about her wild get-up. “Do you know what that is?”



Upon hearing that, the woman filming struggled to keep her cool. “Why are you dressed like you’re homeless and you got paint on your face? You’re acting like you’re homeless for money,” she said before turning to her driving companion in a hilarious moment: “Kira, pull off before I slap.”

The viral clip has inspired unexpected reactions online, with people watching it over and over for a good laugh. On Instagram, commenters can’t stop poking fun at the situation. One wrote, “I lost it when she turnt around with her face painted.”

Referring to her so-called “non-profit,” one quipped, “Lmaoo I would’ve given her $5 just for that line tbh.”

Given the precarious economy and rising consumer costs these days, many people gave the woman a pass. As one put it, “can’t knock the hustle.” Another weighed in with sympathy, “Man in this economy, I really don’t blame her… this shi funny asf tho.”

According to local nonprofit organizations, homelessness in metro Atlanta plateaued in 2025, with only a 1 percent increase over 2024, but scams of all kinds — including posing as unhoused and asking for money — are still on the rise. Many Instagram commenters claimed to have seen the same woman in various shopping centers over the past months. It’s unclear what her situation is, and both women remain unidentified.