‘SMDH’: Chaos Erupts in Trump’s Cabinet Meeting After an Official’s Baffling Move — and Trump Slumping in His Chair Makes It Even Stranger

Donald Trump, 79, held his ninth public Cabinet meeting of 2025 on Dec. 2, and the session instantly became a trending topic. Most of the attention was on the president, who was constantly resting his eyes, but one of his top executives is also making national headlines.

Budget director Russ Vought was photographed drawing on White House-branded notepad during the nearly three-hour gathering of Trump administration officials. The image of Vought, 49, went viral online on Dec. 2.

Associated Press photographer Julia Demaree Nikhinson snapped the picture of the doodle over Vought’s shoulder. The illustration appeared to be of trees, mountains, clouds, and an upward-pointing arrow.

The Office of Management and Budget director deciding to sketch a nature scene while his fellow Cabinet members went around the table and overly praised Trump was viewed as Vought being uninterested in his colleagues’ lavish adoration for the Republican leader.

“Guess he got bored with the North Korea circle jerk glaze session,” an X user suggested in response to the photo of Vought creating a mountain range depiction while at work on behalf of the American public.

Another reply on the social media app read, “To be fair, how many times can one hear, ‘Sir, you’re the greatest president, nay, the greatest human, of all time!’ before your mind goes on hiatus?”

Trump dozing off on live TV while Rubio kissing his ass is wild. Cameras rolling. Sleepy Trump. pic.twitter.com/UJWmKBFivq — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) December 3, 2025

“If I had to listen to every cabinet member tongue-bathing Trump, doodling would be the least of my crimes,” admitted a third person. A fourth joked, “He’s drawing a forest for Trump to saw logs in.”

One individual complained, “Lazy federal employees sitting around doodling instead of doing real work, SMDH.” On top of that, some posters mockingly referred to Vought as Bob Ross, the late artist who hosted “The Joy of Painting” PBS television show from 1983 to 1994.

Vought received some compassion when someone tweeted, “As much as I dislike these people, it’s scummy to take these over-the-shoulder photos of their notes and phone screens and post them.”

In contrast, the Wheaton College graduate’s role in controversially reducing the federal workforce and drastically cutting federal spending led one critic to post, “He’s daydreaming about how to make federal employees miserable.”

Even one of Trump’s most outspoken political rivals piled on Vought. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office account on X shared a doctored image of the conservative operative writing “I [heart] Gavin Newsom” on White House stationery.

Vought has become one of the most despised Trump administration bureaucrats among Democrats and left-leaning pundits. For example, his overseeing of the closeout of the USAID program angered leftists.

Prior to being confirmed as OMB director by the U.S. Senate in February, Vought was heavily involved in the Heritage Foundation’s widely denounced right-wing initiative known as Project 2025.

Vought was not the only Cabinet member who became a meme online following the highly ridiculed meeting with Trump on Tuesday. Embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was ruthlessly clowned for a typo on his table placard that listed his title as “SSecretary of War.”

Trump also found himself in the hot seat for seemingly falling asleep several times throughout the meeting. Footage of the president nodding off and slumping in his chair spread online as questions about his stamina continue to be a major talking point in the media.

The widespread attention placed on Trump napping inside the White House’s Cabinet Room during the day came after a Washington Post report claimed the MAGA chief spent around 20 minutes fighting to stay awake at a recent Oval Office news conference.