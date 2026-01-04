‘Scorched Earth’: Newsom Forces Trump Into a Public Humiliation as MAGA’s Civil War Boils Over—and a Furious Ally Issues a Warning He Didn’t See Coming

President Donald Trump is known for taking revenge on his perceived political enemies. Now he’s got former ring-wing ally Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert squarely in his sights.

Trump used the first veto of his second year back in office to kill a clean water project that runs through Boebert’s district in a bill that easily passed both the House and Senate.

The firebrand legislator is not happy about it and accused the president of exacting revenge on her for her support and vote to release the Epstein files last year, something Trump fought ferociously against for months.

In a statement Boebert shared with a Colorado journalist and reposted in part on the news site Raw Story, Boebert angrily slammed Trump for blocking a pipeline that would bring water to thousands of Americans, including many MAGA voters.

“Nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in southeastern Colorado, many of whom enthusiastically voted for [Trump] in the last three elections,” Boebert said in slamming the president’s move.

But she wasn’t done yet.

“I must have missed the part of the rally where he stood in Colorado and promised to personally derail critical water infrastructure projects,” the Republican congresswoman declared.

“My bad,” she continued. “I thought the campaign was about lowering costs and cutting red tape. But hey, if this administration wants to make its legacy blocking projects that deliver water to rural Americans, that’s on them.”

She then accused Trump of political payback for her refusal to support him in his repeated attempts to block the release of the Epstein files. Congress passed a law ordering the government to release all documents related to Epstein’s estate and its investigation into the convicted sex trafficker.

Trump ultimately signed the bill, but all the files have not been released yet, and many that have are heavily redacted.

“I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability,” Boebert said, before adding, “Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics.”

In a clear example of strange political bedfellows, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Trump’s archrival, couldn’t let this pass, coming to her rescue with a pointed and hysterical meme calling out Trump in hilarious fashion.

Similar to other memes, Newsom has used Trump dressed up as the iconic blundering and doomed French Queen Marie Antoinette. Newsom posted in pure Trumpian all-caps style, “NO WATER FOR YOU PEASANTS, I NEED TO PUNISH YOU FOR A POLITICAL GRUDGE.”

A social media firestorm followed.

“It’s all starting to collapse….” X user Chalotte Bennardo observed. Boebert’s public break with Trump follows the epic fallout between Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the president, also over Greene’s support for releasing the Epstein files.

This X user agreed with Bernardo, “This is so awesome! I knew they’d start eating their own given the opportunity!

Former Fox News star, podcast host and MAGA supporter Megyn Kelly tried to contain the continuing fallout over Trump and the Epstein files and the splintering MAGA base by insisting that Trump isn’t “a rapist” and that she doesn’t care if he got “handsy” with women years ago.

“I believe he is the most petty, self-absorbed, vindictive, evil 2 legged animal to walk this earth,” a Threads user declared in reaction to Trump’s veto of the clean water bill.

“Yet his poll numbers are higher than ever. Go figure,” this X user posted sarcastically.

The final Economist/YouGov poll of the year shows Trump with a 56 percent disapproval rating, with just 39 percent of Americans approving of the way he’s handling the job.