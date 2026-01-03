‘This Is Pathetic’: Trump’s Brag About His Big Win Blows Up in His Face When Critics Point Out One Detail He Missed That Undercuts Everything

President Donald Trump is crowing again about “Cognitive Examinations,” bragging that he “ACED” another one, his third in a year, but this time it royally backfired, sending social media into a frenzy about why Trump keeps taking mental assessments.

In a Truth Social post early Friday, Jan. 2, the president appeared to be trying to rein in new speculation and rumors about his potentially declining health after a bombshell interview where he revealed concerning new details about his medical history and lifestyle.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the signing ceremony for the “Fostering the Future” executive order in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump boasted.

But the big question really is, why has Trump taken so many cognitive tests, and why does he keep bragging about them like a badge of honor when clearly there’s a reason doctors keep giving him the test?

Social media erupted after Trump’s post.

News outlet cofounder Brett Meiselas of the MeidasTouch noted, “Yeah so having to take 3 straight cognitive tests is bad actually,” above a repost of Trump’s comments captioned, “Trump again says his health is ‘PERFECT’ and claims he ‘ACED’ his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia.”

Trump again says his health is “PERFECT” and claims he “ACED” his third straight cognitive exam, a test given by doctors to detect signs of dementia pic.twitter.com/VPDOqhgIp2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 2, 2026

“This sounds like he told someone what to write and they did it for him. They probably put into sentences that made sense—however, this is pathetic. Everyone around him knows. I would guess he has the type of dementia where he gets really mean—I’m guessing staff are afraid of him,” another X user wrote.

‘In Full Blown Panic Mode’: Newsom Took Just 20 Seconds to Turn Trump’s Spiral Into a Living Hell — and Viewers Can’t Unsee the Vicious Intro

Back in October, Trump again bragged about a cognitive test he took in April, the day before he was scheduled to take another one as part of his second physical check-up in six months.

“I also did a cognitive exam, which is always very risky because if I didn’t do well, you’d be the first to be blaring it, and I had a perfect score,” he bragged.

But he wasn’t done tooting his own horn.

“And one of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score. I had a perfect score. I got the highest score. That made me feel good,” Trump bragged.

X user Beefy Benny wondered why Trump is even revealing he took these tests, let alone bragging about them.

“Having 3 straight cognitive tests means that there was a reason he had to receive 3 straight cognitive tests. You don’t need to pass 3 straight field sobriety tests unless there was a reason to be pulled over 3 straight times.”

I will let you know when I see a “Giraffe.”



Taking cognitive test every month by this count is not a good sign of a healthy man.



It reveals something as insidious than as national security concerns. pic.twitter.com/u9AY3YzUC7 — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) January 2, 2026

The Cleveland Clinic says there are three types of cognitive tests, including one that requires memorizing a short list of words, naming objects in a picture, and performing other basic tasks. Another test involves counting, identifying objects and common facts. And a third includes memorizing a three-word list of random words and drawing basic objects.

The medical facility clearly states on its website that a cognitive exam “requires follow-up testing to make a diagnosis, especially if your provider suspects mild cognitive impairment or dementia,” which could explain why Trump has received three of them.

Social media poster Jesse Battle has a theory on Trump’s repeated dementia tests. “He probably keeps failing it, and every time he goes to see the doctor, he probably asks to take it again and fails it and keeps saying he passed.”

Trump has also repeatedly confused cognitive tests with IQ tests. He took his first cognitive test since retaking office back in April, and months later, he boasted about a “perfect” score on an IQ test.

He also again amplified in his latest post how he believes prospective presidents and vice presidents should take cognitive exams, something he also said in October.

“When they asked would I like to do one I said yeah. I said ‘Did Obama do it? Did Bush do it? Did Biden do it?’ I definitely, Biden wouldn’t have gotten the first three questions right. No, Biden didn’t do it. Biden should have done it,” he squawked.