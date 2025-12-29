Trump Was 35 When Melania Was 10: Critics Zero In on Trump and Melania’s Age Gap After Awkward Holiday Dinner Highlights How Close He Is to Her Father’s Age

President Donald Trump was spotted dining at a holiday gathering at his Florida estate, but footage from the evening paints a far less festive picture. The 79-year-old billionaire appeared withdrawn and visibly irritated, lingering on the sidelines as attention drifted elsewhere.

Photos and video from Mar-a-Lago show Trump seated alongside his wife, Melania Trump as they dined with a member of her immediate family. But instead of engaging with her husband, Melania appeared far more focused on a man seated nearby — someone just two years older than Trump — leaving the former president looking isolated as the moment unfolded.

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and her father Viktor Knavs attend a Christmas dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Melania’s 81-year-old father, Viktor Knavs, sat beside her at the table that was sectioned off from other diners inside Trump’s estate. Her husband was seated across the table from Knavs and next to Barron’s mother.

Trump appeared visibly withdrawn as a smiling Melania chatted with her dad in one clip from a Fox News broadcast circulating online. He then began pumping his fist in the air, making circling motions with his hands, and waving toward the television cameras in the room.

After pausing for a moment, he leaned over in the direction of his wife and his father-in-law to start a conversation. That exchange ended with Melania nodding and Trump chuckling.

Footage and images of that awkward interaction between the Trumps quickly spread across the internet, igniting critics of the president to revel in his apparent discomfiture.

“Imagine how miserable he must be when the only folks spending the holidays with you are there to get something from you. I love this for him!” a Threads user exclaimed.

A second person replied, “All alone with a wife who hates him.” A third poster on the social media platform pointed out, “She doesn’t even sit close to him.”

“Could she get any further away?” someone jokingly asked. Another jokester wrote, “He would have been less grumpy if they had put him at the kids’ table.”

A Yahoo reader zeroed in on the small age difference between Trump and Melania’s father with a comment that read, “His father-in-law is only two years older than he is. Trump is an old, old man.”

“I bet Melania and her father were talking in their native tongue so Donnie couldn’t understand them ripping him,” suggested one commenter. However, the entire trio was blasted when an observer expressed, “What a miserable-looking group that is.”

Still others revisited the couple’s age gap, resurfacing old timelines that critics say have long made the dynamic uncomfortable. One commenter wrote, “Yikes. Donald Trump is 79 and Melania is 54. Revealing that Trump would have been 35 years old when Melania was 10 years old.

At the same time, another critic pointed out that “Trump, 79, spent Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago alongside Melania, 55, and her father, Viktor Knavs who is only two years older than the former president.”

The math continued to fuel debate, with one person scoffing, “Trump is 79. Melania is 55. That’s 24 years. ‘Hollywood,’ huh?” Another user even turned to X’s AI tool, Grok, to verify the ages.

The response confirmed that as of Dec. 28, 2025, Trump is 79, born June 14, 1946, while Melania is 55, born April 26, 1970 — a numerical breakdown that only reignited the long-running scrutiny

This year’s yuletide photo portrait of Trump and Melania had a dark undertone. The married couple wore Black outfits and presented straight-faced, dour expressions in the picture that some fault-finders described as having a “funeral” vibe.

Melania has faced accusations of being a Grinch when it comes to holiday decorating. The former fashion model was caught on a secret recording from 2018 saying, “Who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?”

In 2022, Melania’s office released a statement about the leaked audio. She responded, “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious.”

Trump made Melania his third wife when he married the European immigrant in 2005. They share a 19-year-old son, Barron Trump. Previously, the president was married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992 and Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.

Ivana is the mother of Trump’s three oldest children; Donald Trump Jr. was born in 1977, followed by Ivanka Trump in 1981 and Eric Trump in 1984. Maples gave birth to Trump’s second daughter, Tiffany Trump, in 1993. As of this writing, Trump has 11 grandchildren.