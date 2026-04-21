‘Slap In the Face’: MAGA Folks Are Burning Through Small Fortune to Get Near Trump — and a Leaked Email Blew the Whole Secretive Operation Wide Open

Donald Trump has never made much effort to separate politics from profit.

It’s practically part of his brand at this point — the rallies, the merchandise, the endless fundraising appeals that blur the line between political movement and personal hustle.

But a newly surfaced fundraising offer tied to Erika Kirk‘s Turning Point USA is raising red flags about how openly Trump’s allies can sell access to the American presidency.

A pricey photo-op with Trump has critics saying he’s selling access to the presidency like a luxury commodity. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

‘His Hand’: Trump Leans In Too Close to Erika Kirk, Then a Tight Camera Zoom Catches a Moment That Has Folks Gasping

Details from a leaked email have blown up Trump’s secret operation wide open. The email tied to the organization’s Phoenix fundraising effort reveals that select donors received a different experience than the average rally attendee.

According to The Daily Beast, a $500,000 contribution to Turning Point USA’s PAC bought supporters charter travel, a private headquarters tour, a brief one-on-one with Trump, and a photo opportunity.

Organizers intended to keep the setup quiet and only meant for a very specific audience. But the internet had thoughts.

One Daily Beast commenter cut straight to it: “TP has a president for sale. He’s not worth much, but what would you bid?”

Another chimed in, “Bet Trump is splitting the fees 95/5 in his favor!”

A third said, “Apparently, It IS all falling apart. MAGA is usually very very tight-lipped about where the donations come from and what Trump’s cut is. He’s a mone-grabbing, con man. Check that. They’re all money grabbing cons.”

Yahoo readers brought their own flavor to the conversation, though the mood was less amused and more exhausted.

“President and V-P belong at the White House to do the jobs they were elected to do,” said one person. “Paying $500,000 to meet Trump is a slap in the face for all the Americans who are struggling with this broken economy created by Trump.”

Another added, “All the while a non-wanted war is going on.”

Others blasted the price of being near him, writing, “You couldn’t pay me to get my picture taken with Trump. Another said, “A nickel is too much, let alone 500K…”

Other suspects, “It’s like a Go Fund Me for rich folks” and “This is not the first time that the president’s participation in a fundraiser has raised eyebrows.”

According to Newsweek, in 2019, supporters could pay $15,000 for a photo with Trump during a Texas campaign stop. At the time, it barely registered as a scandal.

Political fundraising has always had premium tiers, and a five-figure photo op felt uncomfortable but intentional in the sphere of Trump.

Not on the president’s schedule but appears he is also doing some fundraising in Texas tonight. $15K for a photo, per invite. pic.twitter.com/bPzTO7WVXM — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 11, 2019

The criticism isn’t only about dollar amounts.

A 2026 fundraiser from the White House used an image of him saluting the flag-draped coffins of fallen service members. Veterans groups and public officials condemned the campaign for using a sacred moment to drive donations.

But the episode triggered something broader — a willingness to monetize grief and sacrifice, in service of the next fundraising cycle.

Meanwhile, Trump’s branded sneaker launch sold out right after hitting the market, with at least ten pairs personally autographed as collectibles.

Supporters called it smart branding. Critics called it a political celebrity turned product, with loyal supporters paying for proximity. To others, it reflects a broader pattern where access, imagery, and even patriotism come with a price tag — and where closeness to power increasingly looks like a premium experience.

Want a picture? That’ll cost you half a million. Democracy, apparently, has a suggested donation.