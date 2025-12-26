‘Nailed It!’: Trump’s Petty Holiday Posting Spree Was No Match for Newsom, Who Dropped One Knockout Punch With Nine Brutal Nicknames Viewers Say Are Spot On

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a brutal holiday greeting to Donald Trump and his inner circle — and the savage message sent the internet into a frenzy. The moment landed even harder because it came just days before Trump spent Christmas Day unloading a sprawling social media tirade of his own.

While most Americans were opening gifts or logging off for the holiday, Trump rang in Christmas with a late-night and early-morning barrage of posts on Truth Social — reposting and amplifying more than 100 messages aimed at his perceived enemies.

US President Donald Trump pictured with L/R, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)/ California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The posts included attacks on political rivals, journalists, and federal investigators, along with recycled grievances about the 2020 election and warnings about “traitors” and “communists” undermining the country.

One post accused critics of trying to “destroy America from within,” while another lashed out at prosecutors and judges Trump claims are targeting him unfairly. The volume and tone of the posts — arriving throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — drew widespread attention for turning a holiday traditionally reserved for goodwill into yet another grievance-fueled spectacle.

Against that backdrop, it took Newsom exactly one post to knock the entire discourse sideways.

Newsom has been trolling Trump and his accomplices for months, lambasting the president and top administration officials in searing posts on social media in true Trumpian style, using Trump’s harsh social media manner against him every chance he gets.

But Newsom’s holiday post, delivered Friday, Dec. 19, landed with surgical precision — less volume, more venom.

“I HOPE EVERYONE HAS A GREAT HOLIDAY WEEKEND,” Newsom began, mocking Trump’s all-caps social media mode, “EXCEPT OUR CLINICALLY ILL FELON PRESIDENT, STEPHEN MILLER, JD VANCE, JD’S COUCH, JD’S FUTON, KASH KANT KATCH ‘EM PATEL, KOSPLAY KRISTI, PARTICIPATION-TROPHY PETE, KAROLYN’ LEAVITT, SECRETARY BRAINWORM, AND MIKE ‘ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES’ JOHNSON. — GCN.”

Newsom obviously referring to Trump’s apparent health problems in recent months, which the President has been trying to hide, but his bruised hand, in particular, with either band-aids or heavy makeup has been obvious on plenty of occasions, including earlier this month at the Kennedy Center honors, not to mention his public dozing during White House events.

And of course, Trump’s criminal record includes convictions on 34 felony counts of fraud relating to his business dealings.

Newsom also mentions Vice President JD Vance not once, but three times, referencing hysterical viral memes making fun of Vance and his autobiography “Hillbilly Elegy,” in which a viral post during the summer of 2024 claimed Vance admitted in the book to having sex with a couch.

More surreal couch/JD Vance memes? Yes, Pwease. pic.twitter.com/GwDQYI4O20 — Washed Visual (@washedvisual) November 16, 2025

But Newsom didn’t stop with Vance, mentioning White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

He referred to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as “KAROLYIN’,” a nickname that has trended online in recent months as critics accuse Leavitt of gaslighting and relentlessly twisting basic facts in defense of Trump.

“KOSPLAY KRISTI” is Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s social nickname after Noem was seen in pictures over the past year dressed up like an immigration enforcement agent on many occasions and riding horses dressed like a cowgirl.

Merry Griftmas to Kosplay Kristi — when you’ve got taxpayers, why pay rent? pic.twitter.com/JwTPxcpwXz — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 25, 2025

“SECREATARY BRAINWORM” is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., who detailed suffering memory loss and brain fog from a pork tapeworm larva that entered his brain, most likely when he was working in Asia or South America.

But Newsom saved the best for last, “MIKE ‘ALWAYS ON HIS KNEES’ JOHNSON,” coining a new phrase for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has spent the past months of Trump’s first year back in office kowtowing and groveling at Trump’s feet.

While Trump flooded social media with dozens of angry posts that blurred together, Newsom’s single message cut through the noise.

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 2.3 million views, 10,000 reposts, and 90,000 likes.

Plenty of respondents despise Newsom.

X user Desert Gramma called out Newsom.“Your obsession of hatred for our elected president and his administration has ruined your soul. Trump lives rent free in your mind,” she bristled. X user DragonSlayer was not pleased, either. “Democrats = HATEFUL.”

Others found Newsom’s holiday greeting hilarious. One reader simply said, “Nailed It!” with a slew of laughing emojis.

The US made me realise the rest of us don’t understand how to play opposition politics.



JD’s couch? https://t.co/Mh4D97N0ls pic.twitter.com/oozYjMSkiL — Diary of a Trans-Atlantic Lawyer (@1Life_saved) December 21, 2025

“Kash Kant Katch’em Patel is diabolical,” one X user wrote. “That reads less like a holiday greeting and more like a primal scream in list form 😅 pure venting, heavy on gallows humor and nicknames. It won’t persuade anyone, but it does capture the mood of people who feel exhausted, angry, and unheard and are choosing satire as release. Sometimes that’s not strategy, it’s just coping,” another X user wrote.