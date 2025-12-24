‘He is Sooooooo Dazed and Confused‘: Trump Swears the Tests Prove He’s Fine, But a Chilling Photo He Never Realized Was Captured Blows His Claim Apart

Donald Trump is never beating the allegation that he’s intellectually challenged. In fact, detractors are digging into his past to prove that his bizarre behaviors and seemingly low aptitude have been trademarks of his presidency long before he returned to the White House for a second term in January 2025.

Case in point: A photo of him stupefied with the ASEAN-way handshake during the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam, fuels epic trolling of his dim wits. The symbolic gesture representing unity among territories requires leaders to criss-cross their arms and to hold hands with officials to either side of them.

US President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a political rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina on December 19, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump stood between Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte during the 2017 unifying moment. Despite seeing the line of leaders with their arms in an X formation across their chests, he still appeared stumped in footage found online.

His right hand was clamped onto Phuc’s as he tried to decipher how he could replicate the signature handshake with Duterte. He eventually caught on to the mix-up with his hands and grimaced as he strained to stretch his arms across his body. Still, his moments of confusion are fueling banter at his expense.

The Jon Cooper X account quipped, “Here’s one reason why Trump’s doctors keep giving him cognitive tests,” with a repost of the blunder. For months, the reality TV showman has boasted about his impressive health after multiple cognitive tests, physicals, and advanced imaging.

Here’s one reason why Trump’s doctors keep giving him cognitive tests. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qLHCSfNL53 — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) December 20, 2025

Some critics doubt that the 79-year-old is telling the truth, with several noting his increased inability to stay awake during televised meetings, obvious swelling and bruising on his body, and various other red flags that indicate some level of health concern. Evidence of those speculations appeared in the comments, too.

“No wonder he’s in much worse shape now as his various illnesses progress. He is one very sick man!” an observer wrote. At the time of the meeting, Trump would have been 71 years old and just 10 months into his grandest gig: president of the United States of America.

Regarding the recirculated image, a second X user remarked, “That was the limit of his cognitive abilities in his prime.” “He is sooooooo dazed and confused!!!” exclaimed a third person. A fourth individual mentioned, “Crossing his arms and then holding hands was just a step too far.”

TRUMP ASEAN 2018 HANDSHAKE FIASCO proved prophetic.

T in pain literally tied in knots by ASIAN Countries. pic.twitter.com/FgqZPVLZ9Z — Peter James Rothe (@PeterJamesRoth6) April 1, 2025

In his defense, a user snarked, “It looks like the other people in the picture need the cognitive test. That’s not how to shake hands, and Trump is the only one who knows the proper way.” A second supporter wrote, “Also explains why he keeps passing the tests.”

Still, a critic implied that Trump simply could not hide his shortcomings despite being on a world stage. “He’s not even a 1 step at a time thinker. Here he hangs below half a step as he sees the others with arms crossed but isn’t sure how to get to that position. He was also likely briefed re the ASEAN HANDSHAKE but he just heard ‘holding hands,'” they wrote.

In early December, the Republican figure updated reporters on the outcome of an MRI he had October. He bragged, “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.” Trump said he would release the MRI results, but has not done so yet.